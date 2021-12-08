Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
IN FULL: Schools closures and transport disruption in the north and north-east on December 8

By Denny Andonova
December 8, 2021, 7:33 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 8:45 am
school closure
Here are all the school closures across the north and north-east on December 8.

A number of schools across the north and north-east will be closed to pupils today as the region battles with the disruption left behind by Storm Barra.

The second named storm this winter swept through the north of Scotland yesterday with a yellow warning for snow, heavy rain and gale-speed winds in place.

The alert issued by the Met Office is no longer in place, however, power outages and flooding is still causing disruption across the region.

Just two days after all homes in Aberdeenshire had power restored following Storm Arwen, further cuts have been reported by residents.

Following a spate of school closures last week, some facilities will again be shut to pupils today due to lack of heating.

Others have either cancelled or altered school transport routes due to flooding as a number of roads remain impassible due to flooding. Covid is still impacting schools too.

Here are all the school closures, as well as changes to school transport, on Tuesday, December 8:

Aberdeenshire

Alford Academy – F-SS604Y Premier feeder coach for Sauchen/Midmar cancelled

Alford Academy – SS604G Premier coaches is still operating but will be unable to pick pupils up between Sauchen and Dunecht

Bracoden School – closed due to power loss

Dunecht School – the school bus will attempt pickup at Kinnernie if the road conditions improve, however roads may still be impassable between the school and the quarry. All other pickup points are clear and school open as normal. Forest School will also go ahead.

Rhynie School – closed due to no heating

Strathdon School

Stuartfield School – the school will open at 10am (no children to arrive prior to 9.50am) due to loss of heating and hot water.

Highlands

Mallaig Primary – Partially closed

Mallaig Primary Nursery – EM

Nairn Academy – Partially closed

Follow our LIVE Blog for all the latest on the impact of Storm Barra HERE.

