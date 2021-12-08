IN FULL: Schools closures and transport disruption in the north and north-east on December 8

An error occurred. Please try again.

A number of schools across the north and north-east will be closed to pupils today as the region battles with the disruption left behind by Storm Barra.

The second named storm this winter swept through the north of Scotland yesterday with a yellow warning for snow, heavy rain and gale-speed winds in place.

The alert issued by the Met Office is no longer in place, however, power outages and flooding is still causing disruption across the region.

Just two days after all homes in Aberdeenshire had power restored following Storm Arwen, further cuts have been reported by residents.

Following a spate of school closures last week, some facilities will again be shut to pupils today due to lack of heating.

Others have either cancelled or altered school transport routes due to flooding as a number of roads remain impassible due to flooding. Covid is still impacting schools too.

Here are all the school closures, as well as changes to school transport, on Tuesday, December 8:

Aberdeenshire

Alford Academy – F-SS604Y Premier feeder coach for Sauchen/Midmar cancelled

Alford Academy – SS604G Premier coaches is still operating but will be unable to pick pupils up between Sauchen and Dunecht

Bracoden School – closed due to power loss

Dunecht School – the school bus will attempt pickup at Kinnernie if the road conditions improve, however roads may still be impassable between the school and the quarry. All other pickup points are clear and school open as normal. Forest School will also go ahead.

Rhynie School – closed due to no heating

Strathdon School

Stuartfield School – the school will open at 10am (no children to arrive prior to 9.50am) due to loss of heating and hot water.

Highlands

Mallaig Primary – Partially closed

Mallaig Primary Nursery – EM

Nairn Academy – Partially closed

