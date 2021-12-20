Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Union Street restaurant and Kintore Town House revamp among latest plans

By Ben Hendry
December 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 20, 2021, 1:09 pm
Plans for a new restaurant on Union Street and an upgrade to Kintore Town House are among the latest proposals lodged with north-east councils.
Christmas is just around the corner, and this week we will be unwrapping various applications lodged to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils.

Some landowners are planning for the year ahead by converting disused buildings into holiday accommodation and new housing, while a charity is hoping 2022 will be the year that Kintore Town House secures a bright new future.

Traditional pub keen to keep outdoor shelter

Pubs of all shapes and sizes have been forced to adapt to continue trading in the grip of the pandemic.

Now one cosy Aberdeen tavern is seeking permission to keep its temporary outdoor shelter for another five years.

It may not look very alluring in December, but these outdoor shelters have been a lifeline to bars since the pandemic began. Picture by Kami Thomson`

Ye Olde Frigate Bar, on the Netherkirkgate, is one of the longest-established pubs in Aberdeen.

If permission is granted, it will have some added security should further sanctions be imposed on indoor hospitality – and customers will be able to enjoy a pint outdoors on the odd sunny day.

Ye Olde Frigate Bar in an image from 1965. DCT Archives.

Fraserburgh farm to cash in on craze?

An old bothy on farmland outside Fraserburgh could be converted into a new AirBnB style holiday let.

The owners of Westerton Farm, at Memsie, want to join the bothy with a nearby outbuilding to create the visitor accommodation.

This image lodged alongside the plans shows the bothy and outbuilding as they are.
Architects have designed blueprints to show how they could be reborn as tourist accommodation.

Dilapidated shacks could become  stunning homes

Meanwhile two derelict steadings near Aboyne could soon become some of Deeside’s more eye-catching homes.

Findrack Investments Ltd has put forward proposals for the buildings at West Auchnerran, Logie Coldstone.

The site, which offers “spectacular views of the mountain Morven”, would remain much as it is – with a lot of the original buildings retained.

These design images show how one long rectangular building would be converted.

New restaurant could open on Union Street

A former charity shop on the Granite Mile could be turned into a new restaurant in the latest scheme to breathe new life into Aberdeen city centre.

The 252 Union Street property was previously occupied by Save The Children, but the charity did not reopen after closing last March under lockdown rules.

The building’s owner believes that turning it into a cafe will make it easier to lease, given the challenges facing the retail sector.

Any effort to reduce the number of empty units on Union Street is likely to be welcomed by locals.

With Shell relocating nearby to the Silver Fin Building in the near future, it could perhaps be a welcome added option for office workers.

Firm cashes in on empty bank

Plans to convert a former Aboyne bank to a new take-away have been given the green light.

Sava Estates had applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to create a new outlet at the vacant TSB building on Ballater Road.

The application was considered and unanimously approved by the Marr Area Committee on Tuesday, December 14.

This image courtesy of Google Maps shows the vacant building.

At the meeting councillor Peter Argyle said: “It is always depressing when a prominent site in a village like Aboyne is sitting empty, especially if it is a bank that has been withdrawn and that is something that sadly is happening more frequently these days.”

Peterhead quarry to expand

The owners of Savoch Quarry at Longside have been given permission to keep digging beyond an originally approved area.

Aberdeenshire Council has given the firm permission to continue at the site until 2041 rather than 2026 as well.

When seeking permission, Savoch Quarry and Recycling Ltd said the proposals provide for the extraction of a million tonnes of rock.

Aberdeen beach traders up for Starbucks challenge

A concept image of the new coffee shop. 

Plans for a new Starbucks near Aberdeen beach were lodged last week, with the outlet pencilled in for Queens Links Leisure Park.

Since then, seafront cafe owners have told us they are up for the challenge posed by the massive global chain, vowing to stave off any threat to their businesses.

You can read the full article here.

Kintore Town House to receive million-pound makeover

Finally, impressive new concept images reveal changes planned for the historic Kintore Town House.

The A-listed building dates back nearly 300 years.

In that time, it has served as a school, shops, town council chambers and occasionally a jail on a Saturday night.

But it has largely fallen into disuse in recent years.

How the storied building looks at the moment.

Charity Action Kintore is now hoping its ambitious revamp will restore the building’s place at the heart of the community.

Under their vision, there would be a new cafe on the ground floor, and a public hall that could be used for performances on the first floor.

These eye-opening concept images show the potential transformation – 

