RGU Graduations: All the pictures from day two of Winter Graduations By Claire Clifton Coles December 8, 2021, 6:47 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 6:55 pm Rows of students filled the seats ready to collect their graduation certificates. Picture by Wullie Marr Day two of Winter Graduations at RGU, our photographer, Wullie Marr, brings you the days highlights in pictures. Day two of graduations begin as people make their way to the ceremony. A piper plays to lead in the procession Graduation ceremony gets under way. RGU Coat of Arms is proudly displayed. Students from across RGUs Schools collected their degrees Emotions were running high as speakers address the graduates Graduates make their way across the hall Professor John Harper receives his honorary degree from the chancellor. Years of work pay off as students collect their degrees. A student makes their way to the stage. A proud moment as a student is handed their degree, Time for a selfie to commemorate the day. Smile! Proud friends and family members take photos of the new graduates as the day draws to a close.