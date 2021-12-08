Dangerous Aberdeen joyriders jailed for ‘chaotic’ criminal rampage By Vic Rodrick December 8, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 5:39 pm Keiran Gibbon and Adam Melzi [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Crime High Court joyriding More from the Press and Journal News team News Boris Johnson says he takes responsibility for ‘everything that happens in government’ following Christmas party criticism December 8, 2021 News RGU Graduations: All the pictures from day two of Winter Graduations December 8, 2021 News 450 accidental house fires recorded last winter as new safety campaign is launched December 8, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Top industry talent celebrated at OGUK awards Don Cowie aiming to maintain Ross County’s recent defensive improvement Matty Longstaff’s Aberdeen loan deal to be assessed in January window Aberdeen hotels named among worst in Scotland for not paying staff the minimum wage Appeal launched for man last seen in Inverness city centre on November 30 Boris Johnson says he takes responsibility for ‘everything that happens in government’ following Christmas party criticism