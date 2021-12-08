Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
450 accidental house fires recorded last winter as new safety campaign is launched

By Ross Hempseed
December 8, 2021, 4:33 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 4:39 pm
Fire damage sustained by a property in Black Isle last week.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has launched a public campaign to provide guidance and raise awareness of the risk of accidental fires this winter.

It has been revealed that 450 accidental fires were recorded by the fire service in one month last winter.

During this period – December 7 2020 to January 11 2021 – accidental house fires claimed seven lives and resulted in 58 casualties across Scotland.

The SFRS recognises that some people are more at risk than others including those who smoke but also suffer from limited mobility or live alone.

People can access the SFRS’s online fire safety test which will assess how safe a your property is from fire.

The report issued will give advice on how to rectify the risks and problems within your home. Over 2,000 reports have been issued since the service was launched last year.

Campaign launched to help raise awareness of accidental fires this winter

The service suggests items that people may not suspect pose a threat such as air pressure mattresses and emollient creams as well as smoking, candles and electric heaters.

Last week, a property on the Black Isle was destroyed by fire which burned through the night requiring special fire equipment to bring the blaze under control.

Deputy assistant chief officer Ali Perry, who is head of prevention and protection at SFRS, said: “Taking a few minutes to do the self-assessment and identify the hazards in your own home can help keep you and those around you safe.

“Colder months ahead this winter means an increased use of heating and electricity combined with festive lights, trees, decorations, and candles –  all of these can heighten the risk of fire potentially taking hold within the home.

“If you can’t get online, then get in touch with us through your local station who will be more than happy to offer help and guidance.

“We want everyone to remember this winter, and the festive period, for all the right reasons.”

