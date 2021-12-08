450 accidental house fires recorded last winter as new safety campaign is launched

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has launched a public campaign to provide guidance and raise awareness of the risk of accidental fires this winter.

It has been revealed that 450 accidental fires were recorded by the fire service in one month last winter.

During this period – December 7 2020 to January 11 2021 – accidental house fires claimed seven lives and resulted in 58 casualties across Scotland.

The SFRS recognises that some people are more at risk than others including those who smoke but also suffer from limited mobility or live alone.

People can access the SFRS’s online fire safety test which will assess how safe a your property is from fire.

The report issued will give advice on how to rectify the risks and problems within your home. Over 2,000 reports have been issued since the service was launched last year.

The service suggests items that people may not suspect pose a threat such as air pressure mattresses and emollient creams as well as smoking, candles and electric heaters.

Last week, a property on the Black Isle was destroyed by fire which burned through the night requiring special fire equipment to bring the blaze under control.

Deputy assistant chief officer Ali Perry, who is head of prevention and protection at SFRS, said: “Taking a few minutes to do the self-assessment and identify the hazards in your own home can help keep you and those around you safe.

“Colder months ahead this winter means an increased use of heating and electricity combined with festive lights, trees, decorations, and candles – all of these can heighten the risk of fire potentially taking hold within the home.

“If you can’t get online, then get in touch with us through your local station who will be more than happy to offer help and guidance.

“We want everyone to remember this winter, and the festive period, for all the right reasons.”