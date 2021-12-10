Star Light, Star Bright, Who has the North’s best Christmas lights? By Claire Clifton Coles December 10, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 7:33 pm There are some amazing houses on display across the North-East, like this one in Bridge of Don. Picture by Kenny Elrick [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The festive season is here and these houses are full of Christmas cheer! We bring you pictures of the best and brightest Christmas lights from across the North An incredible display at St Peter’s Road, Stonehaven. Picture by Kenny Elrick Santa’s train at Provost Barclay Drive, Stonehaven. Picture by Kenny Elrick Pink and green lights up this Christmassy scene in Farrochie Park Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner A brilliant display at North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery Candy Canes and Snowmen at this festive dispaly in Farrochie Park, Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner A display with a difference, the Christmas tree in Ullapool is constructed entirely from lobster pots marking it’s fishing and seafaring heritage. Picture by Sandy McCook A welcoming Santa at Beech Road, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery This house on Long Walk Road even has a festive unicorn. Picture by Chris Sumner Giant Santa, snowmen and deer adorn this house in MacKay Road, Kincorth. Picture by Kath Flannery This house on Lee Crescent is definitely a contender for the most lights, what a display. Picture by Kenny Elrick An annual favourite at Seafield Park, Keith. Picture by Jason Hedges This house even has a festive palm tree, Arduthie Road, Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner Snow flake projections at Dickson Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick Teddybears and penguins at Farrochie Park, Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner Santa’s here! at Clashrodney Avenue, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick Colourful trees at Kerloch Gardens, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick Rawrrsome! A Christmas dinosaur at Upper Mastrick Way. Picture by Kath Flannery A cheery display at Girdleness Road. Picture by Chris Sumner Matching with the neighbours at Upper Mastrick Way. Picture by Kath Flannery A house not to be missed at Carnie Close, Elrick. Picture by Chris Sumner Ho ho ho! Tay Road, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery Jolly snowmen at Kirk Burn, Inverbervie. Picture by Chris Sumner Colourful stripes brightening up the night at Fochabers, near Spey Drive. Picture by Jason Hedges Happy snowmen and colourful projections at Christie Crescent, Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner</p> <p> MAP: Get your fill of festive cheer with these Christmas lights in north and north east Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags Aberdeen christmas Christmas lights decorations Highlands Picture gallery Pictures More from the Press and Journal News team News ‘Football is for everyone’: Aberdeen FC condemn comments left on Rainbow Laces social media posts December 10, 2021 News Do you know the rules around E-scooters? Be aware before buying one for Christmas December 10, 2021 News Missing Merseyside teen may have travelled to north or north-east December 10, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Scottish fishers express frustration after three-way deal on North Sea stocks ‘They’ve ruined my land for 30 years’: Furious farmer halts work on Seagreen windfarm pipeline The Voice of the North: There is still no support for Scotland’s hospitality industry when needed most Land and freedom: Starter farm success for young sheep producer Charity desperately appeals for help to get 4,000 last-minute children’s gifts Glenshee Ski Centre: 11 best photos as winter sports lovers hit the slopes for the first time this season