News

Star Light, Star Bright, Who has the North’s best Christmas lights?

By Claire Clifton Coles
December 10, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: December 10, 2021, 7:33 pm
There are some amazing houses on display across the North-East, like this one in Bridge of Don. Picture by Kenny Elrick
There are some amazing houses on display across the North-East, like this one in Bridge of Don. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The festive season is here and these houses are full of Christmas cheer! We bring you pictures of the best and brightest Christmas lights from across the North

An incredible display at St Peter’s Road, Stonehaven. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Santa’s train at Provost Barclay Drive, Stonehaven. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Pink and green lights up this Christmassy scene in Farrochie Park Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner
A brilliant display at North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Candy Canes and Snowmen at this festive dispaly in Farrochie Park, Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner
A display with a difference, the Christmas tree in Ullapool is constructed entirely from lobster pots marking it’s fishing and seafaring heritage. Picture by Sandy McCook
A welcoming Santa at Beech Road, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
This house on Long Walk Road even has a festive unicorn. Picture by Chris Sumner
Giant Santa, snowmen and deer adorn this house in MacKay Road, Kincorth. Picture by Kath Flannery
This house on Lee Crescent is definitely a contender for the most lights, what a display. Picture by Kenny Elrick
An annual favourite at Seafield Park, Keith. Picture by Jason Hedges
This house even has a festive palm tree, Arduthie Road, Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner
Snow flake projections at Dickson Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Teddybears and penguins at Farrochie Park, Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner
Santa’s here! at Clashrodney Avenue, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Colourful trees at Kerloch Gardens, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Rawrrsome! A Christmas dinosaur at Upper Mastrick Way. Picture by Kath Flannery
A cheery display at Girdleness Road. Picture by Chris Sumner
Matching with the neighbours at Upper Mastrick Way. Picture by Kath Flannery
A house not to be missed at Carnie Close, Elrick. Picture by Chris Sumner
Ho ho ho! Tay Road, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Jolly snowmen at Kirk Burn, Inverbervie. Picture by Chris Sumner
Colourful stripes brightening up the night at Fochabers, near Spey Drive. Picture by Jason Hedges
Happy snowmen and colourful projections at Christie Crescent, Stonehaven. Picture by Chris Sumner</p> <p>

MAP: Get your fill of festive cheer with these Christmas lights in north and north east

