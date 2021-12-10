Missing Merseyside teen may have travelled to north or north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

A teenager from Merseyside who was last seen more than a week ago may have travelled north, police have said.

Obakeng Sithole, 17, was reported missing from his home in Birkenhead after he was last spotted there on Thursday December 2.

Police in Grampian and the Highlands have shared an appeal on behalf of Merseyside Police, who said they are “very concerned” about his whereabouts.

Obakeng is described as black, 5ft 8ins, of medium build with short black hair and brown eyes.

Any sightings should be reported using the form found here, or by calling 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000.