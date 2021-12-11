Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ScotRail launches new timetable to improve services across the north and north-east

By Denny Andonova
December 11, 2021, 4:02 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 10:39 am
ScotRail will launch a new timetable to improve services and add more journeys across the north and north-east.

The revised schedule, which will be in place from December 12, includes a number of alterations to routes, times and seating plans to enhance customer offering.

As part of the move, the company will introduce more services between Elgin and Inverness, as well as an extra afternoon train between Inverness and Invergordon.

Following the success of its new £15million station, Kintore has also been included in more routes across the country to further connect the Aberdeenshire town to the network.

Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson (left) and Robert McGregor, strategic transport officer for Aberdeenshire Council, at the opening of Kintore train station. Pic by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

Nearly 57 years after it was shut as part of the notorious Beeching cuts, the train station re-opened last year – with more than 36,000 passengers using the facility in the first 12 months.

The stops at Kintore will be included on some services from Montrose to Inverurie, Inverness to Aberdeen and Inverurie to Aberdeen.

Links between the north and the Central Belt will also be strengthen with the addition of four new return journeys from Aberdeen to Glasgow, along with one to Edinburgh.

All of the newly introduced services will be operating from Monday to Saturday.

Continuous investment in the region

As well as launching new journeys, ScotRail will increase the number of seats on four of its Inter7City trains.

The company will add another passenger coach to its existing four-coach High Speed Trains (HSTs), which will create 74 extra standard seats on every service they operate.

Most of the other timetable alterations will be minor, with the majority of the routes operating with their usual schedule.

However, customers are advised to plan ahead and check which journeys are affected as there will be changes to the times of some remaining services.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “The alterations to the timetable from tomorrow will bring more services to the north east and Highlands as part of our continuing investment in the area.

“It’s great to see that Kintore station has been such a success after being closed for 57 years.

“Most of the other changes around the country will be minor, but we’re asking all of our customers to make sure they check their journeys before they try to travel in case they have been affected.”

