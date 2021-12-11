ScotRail launches new timetable to improve services across the north and north-east.

An error occurred. Please try again.

ScotRail will launch a new timetable to improve services and add more journeys across the north and north-east.

The revised schedule, which will be in place from December 12, includes a number of alterations to routes, times and seating plans to enhance customer offering.

As part of the move, the company will introduce more services between Elgin and Inverness, as well as an extra afternoon train between Inverness and Invergordon.

Following the success of its new £15million station, Kintore has also been included in more routes across the country to further connect the Aberdeenshire town to the network.

Nearly 57 years after it was shut as part of the notorious Beeching cuts, the train station re-opened last year – with more than 36,000 passengers using the facility in the first 12 months.

The stops at Kintore will be included on some services from Montrose to Inverurie, Inverness to Aberdeen and Inverurie to Aberdeen.

Links between the north and the Central Belt will also be strengthen with the addition of four new return journeys from Aberdeen to Glasgow, along with one to Edinburgh.

All of the newly introduced services will be operating from Monday to Saturday.

Continuous investment in the region

As well as launching new journeys, ScotRail will increase the number of seats on four of its Inter7City trains.

The company will add another passenger coach to its existing four-coach High Speed Trains (HSTs), which will create 74 extra standard seats on every service they operate.

Most of the other timetable alterations will be minor, with the majority of the routes operating with their usual schedule.

However, customers are advised to plan ahead and check which journeys are affected as there will be changes to the times of some remaining services.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “The alterations to the timetable from tomorrow will bring more services to the north east and Highlands as part of our continuing investment in the area.

“It’s great to see that Kintore station has been such a success after being closed for 57 years.

“Most of the other changes around the country will be minor, but we’re asking all of our customers to make sure they check their journeys before they try to travel in case they have been affected.”