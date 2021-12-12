Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman dies after being hit by a car in Montrose

By Ross Hempseed
December 12, 2021, 3:10 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 4:32 pm
A woman has died after sustaining fatal injuries when she was hit by a car while walking on the pavement in Montrose.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on Saturday, December 11, when a black Honda Civic sport struck the 61-year-old woman.

It happened on Newhame Road in Montrose. Emergency services were called however, the woman died at the scene. Her family have been made aware.

The driver, a male was uninjured in the collision and police are now trying to establish a full version of events and are appealing for information.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that will help with our investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, anyone who may have seen the car before the crash and has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact us.

“If you can assist with our enquiries please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3298 of Saturday, 11 December, 2021.”

