Booster programme expanded to 30 to 39-year-olds from Monday, announces Health Secretary

By Ross Hempseed
December 12, 2021, 5:11 pm Updated: December 12, 2021, 5:41 pm

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousef has announced that the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is being expanded to include more people.

From Monday, December 13, anyone aged 30 to 39-years-old can book their booster jab.

The Scottish Government intends to open up the portal for 18 to 29-year-olds to get their booster shot later in the week.

People aged 40 and over are currently eligible for a third dose of a Covid vaccine which is now being administered after three months rather than six months as initially advised.

Mr Yousaf said: “We know just how important a tool vaccination, and in particular the booster is, in our fight against the virus”.

Omicron variant continues to spread

The booster programme in Scotland and the UK is being sped up due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

It comes as UK scientists warn that two doses of the vaccine is not effective in stopping people from catching the Omicron variant.

However evidence shows a third dose could prevent around 75% of people from becoming infected.

Figures show that Omicron is spreading fast with 558 new cases detected in the UK in one day. In Scotland, 38 new cases were reported taking the total to 159.

Over 2.1 million people in Scotland have received a booster shot.

Due to the increase in Omicron cases the UK has raised the Covid Alert Level from Level 3 to Level 4.

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation at 8pm this evening.

