Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

NHS Western Isles brings in ‘essential visitors only’ rule due to rise in Covid cases

By Daniel Boal
December 14, 2021, 12:38 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 1:10 pm
Post Thumbnail

NHS Western Isles has restricted visiting at all of its hospitals to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

From today, only essential visitors will be allowed into Stornoway, Uist and Barra hospital in Benbecula and St Brendan’s hospital on Barra.

People will be able to visit end of life patients, birth partners, children, or those with acute mental health issues and dementia.

Visitors are required to pre-book visiting slots and must be immediate family members.

Measures that have “reluctantly” been put in place by NHS Western Isles bosses are hoped to slow the spread of the new omicron variant of coronavirus.

It comes after rising case numbers across the country and a localised outbreak on the Isle of Lewis, which is believed to have been linked to a wedding. 

Board recognises how “disappointing” restrictions are

Bosses on the region’s health board have said they appreciate how disappointing the restrictions will be for visitors in the run-up to Christmas.

But, how they are essential to keep the “fragile” healthcare system in the Western Isles running.

Under the new restrictions, visitors are being asked to use lateral flow devices on a daily basis.

Those with Covid symptoms are being told not to visit the hospital and arrange for a PCR test.

The hospital dining rooms have also been closed to the public.

Chief executive Gordon Jamieson said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and follows both a predicted surge nationally in cases of Covid-19 and a small number of cases of Covid-19 now identified in Western Isles Hospital, which has led to restricted admissions.

“We appreciate how disappointing these restrictions will be for members of our community.

“However, safety, and being able to deliver services, is imperative, and we must protect our inpatients and staff, as well as our NHS services in the Western Isles.

“We will keep the situation under constant review and will update the community as required. We appreciate your understanding in this important safety measures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal