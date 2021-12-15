North-east ‘drunk walkers’ targeted in new Christmas campaign as shocking figures revealed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shocking figures have revealed the full extent of collisions in the north-east which involve a pedestrian who is under the influence of drugs or drink, as a new safety campaign is launched ahead of the festive period.

New statistics released by Road Safety North East Scotland have prompted local authority chiefs to highlight the dangers surrounding walking while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

It is a topic that has been extensively researched and promoted via awareness campaigns but remains a challenging road safety issue.

Walking into danger statistics

Figures released by the road safety watchdog show that in 2019, 87 collisions were reported with a pedestrian involved who had been impaired by alcohol.

Of those 87 incidents, five resulted in fatal injuries, and an additional 36 were deemed serious.

The numbers for pedestrians who had been impaired by drugs were lower but still resulted in one fatal incident and eight that were serious.

Compared to the number of pedestrians killed in Scotland throughout 2019, 44, around 14% of all pedestrian casualties occurred under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

‘Drunk walking probably occurs more regularly’

While campaigns extensively cover the dangers of drink and drug driving throughout the year, Aberdeenshire Council has said that drunk walking receives less publicity.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council and chairman of Road Safety North East Scotland, said: “The risks of walking whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be significant.

“When adding other factors such as wearing dark clothing on unlit roads which have higher speed limits, the dangers only increase.

“Pedestrians who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be unsteady on their feet, have reduced control of their actions and are more likely to stumble, trip or fall.

“Over the years we have seen a number of north-east collisions where pedestrians, who have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, have been seriously injured or lost their lives following involvement in a collision.”

How to minimise drunk walking incidents

Aberdeenshire Council bosses have advised people to plan ahead and make arrangements in advance for how they get home safely.

Mr Wallace added: Other road users can also play an important role by alerting the emergency services if they have a concern for someone walking who is obviously drunk and potentially poses a serious risk to themselves.”

If an emergency situation arises, road users are advised to call 999 with an accurate description of the pedestrian and their location.

Mr Wallace added: “No-one wants to see a tragic ending to a night out and planning in advance can make a huge difference in ensuring that someone gets home safely and without incident.”