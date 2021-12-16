Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 76, charged after car and mobility scooter collide in Inverurie

By Denny Andonova
December 16, 2021, 1:23 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 1:30 pm
Police attended an incident in Inverurie at around 11.30am.
A man has been charged after his car collided with a mobility scooter in Inverurie.

The incident happened at around 11.30am today on the town’s West High Street.

Police attended the scene and have confirmed the female driver of the scooter has not suffered any injuries.

A 76-year-old driver of the car has now been charged in relation to a road traffic offence and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a mobility scooter on West High Street in Inverurie around 11.30am on Thursday, December 16.

“The female rider of the scooter was uninjured and a 76-year-old man has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence. He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

