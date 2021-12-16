Man, 76, charged after car and mobility scooter collide in Inverurie

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been charged after his car collided with a mobility scooter in Inverurie.

The incident happened at around 11.30am today on the town’s West High Street.

Police attended the scene and have confirmed the female driver of the scooter has not suffered any injuries.

A 76-year-old driver of the car has now been charged in relation to a road traffic offence and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a mobility scooter on West High Street in Inverurie around 11.30am on Thursday, December 16.

“The female rider of the scooter was uninjured and a 76-year-old man has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence. He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”