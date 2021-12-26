Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Meet the Aberdeenshire collector who lent his 90-year-old cars to the Peaky Blinders

By Craig Munro
December 26, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 27, 2021, 9:23 am

When the Peaky Blinders came to film in the north-east earlier this year, most of the attention was focused on the series’ recognisable stars and not on the cars used on set.

But the story behind the vehicles and how they made it to Portsoy that day is worthy of a quality television episode itself.

The man responsible for getting them in front of the cameras was Aberdeenshire hydraulics engineer Cameron Anderson, who has been collecting and restoring vintage cars for the last three years.

He and his wife Emily, who has a number of American muscle cars from the sixties and seventies, have together amassed 25 vehicles over that period of time.

Mr Anderson said: “I’ve had the passion for vintage vehicles for quite a long time.

“I passed my driving test in a 1961 Series 2 Land Rover, and I’ve had quite a few vehicles in my time.

“I started collecting various makes and models in 2018, so it’s been on the go for a wee while now.”

Cameron Anderson is the owner of a number of vintage cars. Picture by Jason Hedges

The oldest in Mr Anderson’s collection, a 1925 Hummer, is the same age as John Logie Baird’s original television itself, and the pair he loaned out to the producers of Peaky Blinders are only a few years younger.

Perhaps the most remarkable of the two is a 1932 Chrysler 6, which was shipped over to Kenya not long after its manufacture and spent 30 years in equatorial Africa.

In 1964, it returned to the UK, and has been kept in such good condition that none of its original features have had to be replaced.

Despite being almost 90-years-old, it passed all of its checks after Mr Anderson took ownership and is safe to drive on UK roads.

Every trick in the Buick

However, the other car would prove more of a challenge.

The show’s producers were particularly keen on a classic 1929 Hupmobile that Mr Anderson had ordered from the US.

However, the ferry bringing it across the Atlantic was delayed by storms, and it gradually became clear that there was no way it could arrive in time for the start of filming in February.

The 1929 HupMobile, which has since arrived from the US. Picture by Jason Hedges

That meant they had to turn to a wildly ambitious Plan B: restoring a completely seized-up 1928 Buick Master 6 to make it not only roadworthy, but attractive enough to appear on the small screen.

A job that would usually take at least half a year would need to be completed in three weeks.

Mr Anderson, who lives near King Edward, said: “It’s everything from upholstery and electrics to engineering.

“We start with the engine and work our way back, going through all the electrics, brakes, gearboxes, take all that apart and basically go right through the whole car until it’s finished.

“We just go through the whole car mechanically, make sure it’s safe, then the final part is the paintwork if it needs it.”

Owners of Portsoy hotel on what it was like catering for the crew of Peaky Blinders

The effort took around 15 people working whenever they were available, including “old school mechanic” Jim Leslie, Mr Anderson’s apprentice Denver Cheyne and upholsterer Gordon Maitland.

All seemed to be going to plan until barely 24 hours before cameras started rolling, when a new autopulse fuel pump that had been ordered in refused to work.

Working furiously, the engineers were forced to combine parts from the original with the new one, and the motor finally sprang to life on a Sunday night. The filming began on Monday morning, and Mr Anderson proudly drove it onto set himself.

The stars of Peaky Blinders were in Portsoy in February to film the sixth and final season of the show, with French-language signs being installed around the harbour area.

Mr Anderson’s friend and business partner Billy Milne supplied the production with old boats after being approached by the BBC.

Cillian Murphy, who plays Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby in the show, was also spotted enjoying some of the local award-winning ice cream.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal