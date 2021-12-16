Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Overnight weekend closures announced as Haudagain bypass work continues

By Denny Andonova
December 16, 2021, 4:38 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 4:44 pm
The A92 North Anderson Drive will be closed to traffic overnight on Sunday. Picture: Chris Sumner
The A92 North Anderson Drive will be closed to traffic overnight on Sunday. Picture: Chris Sumner

Drivers have been advised of overnight road closures at the Haudagain roundabout as work to improve to interchange continues.

Both carriageways of the A92 North Anderson Drive road between the roundabout and Middlefield Place will be shut to traffic from 7pm on Sunday until 7am on Monday, December 20.

The temporary closure will be put in place to allow the removal of the current contraflow system and minimise possible disruption to road users.

Transport Scotland apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the community for their continued cooperation.

Further delays ahead?

The work is part of a £50 million project to improve the notorious Haudagain roundabout, which was once dubbed Europe’s worst.

It has already been delayed five times, and was slated to finally be completed this winter – 14 years after improvements were first announced.

Earlier this month, however, ministers refused to say whether the long-awaited improvements will completed as planned and failed to rule out further delays.

The project has been beset by further problems in recent months, including a burst gas main and “technical issues” with the road surface.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal