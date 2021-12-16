Overnight weekend closures announced as Haudagain bypass work continues

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers have been advised of overnight road closures at the Haudagain roundabout as work to improve to interchange continues.

Both carriageways of the A92 North Anderson Drive road between the roundabout and Middlefield Place will be shut to traffic from 7pm on Sunday until 7am on Monday, December 20.

The temporary closure will be put in place to allow the removal of the current contraflow system and minimise possible disruption to road users.

Transport Scotland apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the community for their continued cooperation.

Further delays ahead?

The work is part of a £50 million project to improve the notorious Haudagain roundabout, which was once dubbed Europe’s worst.

It has already been delayed five times, and was slated to finally be completed this winter – 14 years after improvements were first announced.

Earlier this month, however, ministers refused to say whether the long-awaited improvements will completed as planned and failed to rule out further delays.

The project has been beset by further problems in recent months, including a burst gas main and “technical issues” with the road surface.