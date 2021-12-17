Real life Little Donkey is star attraction at Macduff Primary’s nativity play

An error occurred. Please try again.

Just like how Mary and Joseph found room in the stable, Macduff Primary School found room at a local farm so they could put on a nativity show for their parents this year.

Head teacher Helen James was determined to give the pupils an end-of-term to remember after a difficult 18 months, and enlisted the help of fellow teacher Gordon McKay to make her vision a reality.

Mr McKay opened up his family farm at Netherwood to pupils and their parents for the one-off show.

One of the fields was decorated with Christmas decorations and different performance areas were separated by bales of hay for each class to tell their part of the nativity story.

Visitors were free to wander around the different areas – with one even including a real donkey who made an appearance during a rendition of Little Donkey, much to the enjoyment of the children.

Making memories

There was a huge round of applause as Mrs James was hoisted up in the air by tractor to address the visitors to the farmyard nativity.

She said: “We knew this year was going to be different with Covid restrictions.

“I felt the children had missed out on the experience of live performance and the memories made, so I thought – ‘I know… Mr McKay’s farm’.

“I said to him back in September ‘picture the scene and you can say no’. There was a pause but he came back with so many great ideas. All the magical ideas visitors saw on were his.”

She added: “I’m really so proud of the children.

“I do have an idea for next year but I want to have all the children involved from the start.

“Now we’ve proven we can be creative, we have to keep it up.”

Macduff Parish Church minister Hugh O’Brien also attended and said a few words about how “wonderful” the day had been, while Mr McKay was presented with a carved plaque as a thank you for hosting the event.

Librarian starts new chapter

He was not the only one to be presented with a special gift, however.

Forty years ago, Marjory Nicholson first welcomed readers to Macduff’s brand new building on High Street as a Saturday girl – a job that was perfect for a lover of books and words.

Over the years, generations have enjoyed her book recommendations and assistance with local history and family tree research.

She has also made special connections with Macduff Primary School, and held an afternoon homework club for the P7s – creating a bond with many of those who attended.

Now ready to retire, Mrs Nicholson attended the nativity and was given a very special send-off, including a “little book of gratitude” made by the children.

‘Magical’ Marjory will be missed

Mrs James said: “This wonderful lady has been the librarian for Macduff and has brought books and a love of books for over 40 years to our children, and not just ‘here’s a book’, but has taken part in really wonderful groups like the homework group and the parent council which she was part of for a long time.

“Sometimes, somebody magical comes into our lives and brings that magic with them and Marjory is one of those people.”

Mrs Nicholson, who also worked at Turiff and Aberchirder libraries, as well as Banff Academy’s library, is an advocate of the Doric dialect and even wrote her own book of Doric poetry.

She was presented with the 2006/7 Macduff Clan Society Quaich and was invited to attend the Royal Garden Party for her outstanding voluntary service to the community.

Outwith the library, she has been a prolific fundraiser and supporter of many charities. She organised the annual Macduff Mother’s Day charity walk and raised many thousands of pounds for Clan after she her son died of cancer in 2007.

She also fundraised towards bringing the first robotic arm to ARI.

In this new chapter in her life, Mrs Nicholson plans to spend with her family, daughter Claire and granddaughter Xenia and continue her love of books and reading.