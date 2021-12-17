Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Omicron: Nicola Sturgeon to give unplanned Covid update after telling Scots to stay home

By Alasdair Clark
December 17, 2021, 10:20 am Updated: December 17, 2021, 12:24 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will brief the nation at lunchtime.

Nicola Sturgeon will give another Covid update this afternoon, less than 24 hours after saying she expected Omicron to be the dominant variant in Scotland by today.

The first minister will hold a joint press conference with Gregor Smith, Scotland’s chief medical officer, at 12.15pm.

It comes after she issued her strongest warning yet about the virus yesterday, telling Scots to stay at home when they can and avoid meeting others whenever possible, due to concerns about the more transmissible strain.

She said: “Please reduce your contact with people from households other than your own as much as you possibly can.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wearing a tartan face covering.
The First Minister will update Scots on the latest developments

“For now, please stay at home much more than you normally would.

“Right now, the risk of getting Covid from interactions with others is high and rising.

“So ask yourself before doing anything you might have planned over the coming days – is it as safe as it needs to be, and is it vital enough to justify that risk.”

New guidance came into force for businesses on Friday, asking that they put measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

But so far no other formal rules on gatherings or business activity have been introduced.

However, governments elsewhere have made moves to limit the spread of the virus – including Wales, which has announced the closure of nightclubs after Christmas.

The first minister will speak from around 12.15pm, with live coverage on the BBC Scotland channel and the Scottish Government’s social media channels. Alternatively, follow our live blog for the latest.

 

