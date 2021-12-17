Omicron: Nicola Sturgeon to give unplanned Covid update after telling Scots to stay home

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicola Sturgeon will give another Covid update this afternoon, less than 24 hours after saying she expected Omicron to be the dominant variant in Scotland by today.

The first minister will hold a joint press conference with Gregor Smith, Scotland’s chief medical officer, at 12.15pm.

It comes after she issued her strongest warning yet about the virus yesterday, telling Scots to stay at home when they can and avoid meeting others whenever possible, due to concerns about the more transmissible strain.

She said: “Please reduce your contact with people from households other than your own as much as you possibly can.

“For now, please stay at home much more than you normally would.

“Right now, the risk of getting Covid from interactions with others is high and rising.

“So ask yourself before doing anything you might have planned over the coming days – is it as safe as it needs to be, and is it vital enough to justify that risk.”

New guidance came into force for businesses on Friday, asking that they put measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

But so far no other formal rules on gatherings or business activity have been introduced.

However, governments elsewhere have made moves to limit the spread of the virus – including Wales, which has announced the closure of nightclubs after Christmas.

The first minister will speak from around 12.15pm, with live coverage on the BBC Scotland channel and the Scottish Government’s social media channels. Alternatively, follow our live blog for the latest.