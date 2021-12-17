Follow our live blog for all the latest Covid developments throughout the day.
LIVE: The latest Covid updates for December 17
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Richard Gordon: Potential beachfront build, suitable capacity and a few more years at Pittodrie – Aberdeen’s stadium thinking makes sensePremium Content
-
Ashley Maynard-Brewer confident Ross County can regain stride following Celtic setback
-
Should companies change the way they package plastic selection boxes?
-
Scott Brown: Pressure on Peterhead to turn draws into wins
-
Free bus travel for young people beginning in January 2022
-
‘Away in Westminster’… Ken Fyne’s alternative Christmas carols