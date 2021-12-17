Regional breakdown: Over 4,000 new cases recorded as first minister declares Omicron dominant variant across Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

New figures released by the Scottish Government show that more than 4,000 people have tested positive for Covid since yesterday.

Positive cases around the country totalled 4,336, of which 696 were recorded as the Omicron variant.

The new figures comes after 47,082 tests were taken yesterday, yielding a positivity rate of 10.1%.

Earlier today, the first minister stated that Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 circulating in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said the rapidly spreading variant now accounts for 51.4% of cases in Scotland, up from 15.5% seven days ago.

In NHS Grampian, figures showcased that 242 positive Covid cases had been traced, down from yesterday’s 462, 12 of which were Omicron.

Further north, NHS Highland recorded 99 new positive coronavirus cases.

Out of those cases, 30 were identified as being the Omicron variant, which represents an all-time high for the health board.

The majority of the new variant cases have been tracked to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with 245 new cases, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with 164.

“Prioritise occasions that matter most to you”

Today the first minister announced a £100 million funding package to support businesses over the festive period.

She also urged people to stay at home and “prioritise occasions that matter most to you” when socialising – saying that it is the best way to avoid being forced to isolate over Christmas.

Across the country, 522 people are currently in hospital with confirmed cases of coronavirus and 33 people are currently in intensive care units.

Since yesterday, seven people have died due to Covid.

As part of the vaccine programme, 4,367,798 people have received their first dose.

While 3,986,305 have received their second dose, and 2,377,170 have received a third dose or booster.