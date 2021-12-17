Regional breakdown: Over 4,000 new cases recorded as first minister declares Omicron dominant variant across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Regional breakdown: Over 4,000 new cases recorded as first minister declares Omicron dominant variant across Scotland

By Daniel Boal
December 17, 2021, 3:20 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 3:24 pm
Post Thumbnail

New figures released by the Scottish Government show that more than 4,000 people have tested positive for Covid since yesterday.

Positive cases around the country totalled 4,336, of which 696 were recorded as the Omicron variant.

The new figures comes after 47,082 tests were taken yesterday, yielding a positivity rate of 10.1%.

Earlier today, the first minister stated that Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 circulating in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said the rapidly spreading variant now accounts for 51.4% of cases in Scotland, up from 15.5% seven days ago.

In NHS Grampian, figures showcased that 242 positive Covid cases had been traced, down from yesterday’s 462, 12 of which were Omicron.

Further north, NHS Highland recorded 99 new positive coronavirus cases.

Out of those cases, 30 were identified as being the Omicron variant, which represents an all-time high for the health board. 

The majority of the new variant cases have been tracked to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with 245 new cases, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with 164.

“Prioritise occasions that matter most to you”

Today the first minister announced a £100 million funding package to support businesses over the festive period.

She also urged people to stay at home and “prioritise occasions that matter most to you” when socialising – saying that it is the best way to avoid being forced to isolate over Christmas.

Across the country, 522 people are currently in hospital with confirmed cases of coronavirus and 33 people are currently in intensive care units.

Since yesterday, seven people have died due to Covid.

As part of the vaccine programme, 4,367,798 people have received their first dose.

While 3,986,305 have received their second dose, and 2,377,170 have received a third dose or booster.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal