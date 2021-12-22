Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Survey shows Scottish foodbanks expect drop in donations as demand surges

By Craig Munro
December 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 22, 2021, 9:53 am
More than seven in 10 foodbanks in Scotland have had a drop in donations over recent months. Picture by Kim Cessford
More than seven in 10 foodbanks in Scotland have had a drop in donations over recent months. Picture by Kim Cessford

Nearly 70% of foodbanks, charities and community causes in Scotland are concerned about having enough supplies to support people this Christmas, a new survey has found.

Rising demand and dwindling donations resulting from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and rising costs of living have put services under significant pressure.

The poll of more than 600 community causes by donation platform Neighbourly has shown almost nine in 10 believe this festive period is likely to be their busiest ever, and around two-thirds have already had an increase in demand since the summer.

On average, organisations in Scotland are already supporting 203 people a week, and expect to see a 36% rise in demand over the coming three months.

However,  more than 70% of them have had a fall in donations in recent months, with the fall-out of the pandemic and rising cost of living continuing to impact contributions.

Steve Butterworth, the chief executive of Neighbourly, added: “The findings of our latest survey highlight that the continued impact of the pandemic, combined with increased inflation, is being very much felt by communities up and down the country, with charities and local causes feeling the effects too.

“We’d encourage anyone who is able to give back in the coming weeks to do so.”

Neighbourly polled more than 600 food banks and community causes nationwide and found that 89% in Scotland expect this Christmas to be their busiest yet, with more people than ever needing their support.

Shops partnering with platform

Neighbourly is used by several supermarkets – including Aldi, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Lidl – to distribute any surplus food to those who need it.

All 585 M&S stores around the country use an app developed with the platform, which allows staff to automatically notify charity partners of food that has gone unsold at the end of the day.

The charities can use the app to see what supplies are available to pick up at their local store in real time.

Since the partnership between M&S and Neighbourly was launched in 2015, the supermarket has donated around 137,300 meals in Aberdeen alone, with groups such as Somebody Cares and Froghall Community Centre Association benefiting.

Shona Lawrie, regional manager at M&S Scotland North, said: “Across our region, there are lots of successful partnerships.

“But with the launch of the app we’re able and eager to do more, so we are looking for charities to come forward to partner with our stores to help us redistribute the surplus and support our work to reduce the environmental impact of food surplus.”

Marks & Spencer on St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns

Sainsbury’s confirmed they had donated 8,846 meals in Aberdeen and the north-east through Neighbourly.

Meanwhile, Aldi – which recently opened a store at Portlethen Retail Park in Aberdeenshire – has committed to donating 1.8 million meals to good causes around the country ahead of Christmas.

‘Your donation could make all the difference’

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility for the chain, said: “Christmas can be a particularly busy time for the local charities and organisations we support, but this year is set to be more challenging than ever.”

She added: “If you feel you are in a position to help, your donation could make all the difference to food banks this Christmas.”

The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 are currently working to tackle food poverty by shining a light on the help available, and the various schemes people can take part in to help those in need.

This includes the BankTheFood app, which is used by foodbanks such as Moray Food Plus to let donors know exactly what they’re running short of and need the most.

Cfine, our partners for the Big Christmas Food Appeal, support the foodbank – as well as several groups across Grampian and the Highlands. As part of the campaign we’re asking readers to either donate via the JustGiving page or choose an item from a specially-curated shopping list to ensure the stock cupboards are full well into 2022.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal