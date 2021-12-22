Survey shows Scottish foodbanks expect drop in donations as demand surges

Nearly 70% of foodbanks, charities and community causes in Scotland are concerned about having enough supplies to support people this Christmas, a new survey has found.

Rising demand and dwindling donations resulting from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and rising costs of living have put services under significant pressure.

The poll of more than 600 community causes by donation platform Neighbourly has shown almost nine in 10 believe this festive period is likely to be their busiest ever, and around two-thirds have already had an increase in demand since the summer.

On average, organisations in Scotland are already supporting 203 people a week, and expect to see a 36% rise in demand over the coming three months.

However, more than 70% of them have had a fall in donations in recent months, with the fall-out of the pandemic and rising cost of living continuing to impact contributions.

Steve Butterworth, the chief executive of Neighbourly, added: “The findings of our latest survey highlight that the continued impact of the pandemic, combined with increased inflation, is being very much felt by communities up and down the country, with charities and local causes feeling the effects too.

“We’d encourage anyone who is able to give back in the coming weeks to do so.”

Neighbourly polled more than 600 food banks and community causes nationwide and found that 89% in Scotland expect this Christmas to be their busiest yet, with more people than ever needing their support.

Shops partnering with platform

Neighbourly is used by several supermarkets – including Aldi, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Lidl – to distribute any surplus food to those who need it.

All 585 M&S stores around the country use an app developed with the platform, which allows staff to automatically notify charity partners of food that has gone unsold at the end of the day.

The charities can use the app to see what supplies are available to pick up at their local store in real time.

Since the partnership between M&S and Neighbourly was launched in 2015, the supermarket has donated around 137,300 meals in Aberdeen alone, with groups such as Somebody Cares and Froghall Community Centre Association benefiting.

Shona Lawrie, regional manager at M&S Scotland North, said: “Across our region, there are lots of successful partnerships.

“But with the launch of the app we’re able and eager to do more, so we are looking for charities to come forward to partner with our stores to help us redistribute the surplus and support our work to reduce the environmental impact of food surplus.”

Sainsbury’s confirmed they had donated 8,846 meals in Aberdeen and the north-east through Neighbourly.

Meanwhile, Aldi – which recently opened a store at Portlethen Retail Park in Aberdeenshire – has committed to donating 1.8 million meals to good causes around the country ahead of Christmas.

‘Your donation could make all the difference’

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility for the chain, said: “Christmas can be a particularly busy time for the local charities and organisations we support, but this year is set to be more challenging than ever.”

She added: “If you feel you are in a position to help, your donation could make all the difference to food banks this Christmas.”

The Press and Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 are currently working to tackle food poverty by shining a light on the help available, and the various schemes people can take part in to help those in need.

This includes the BankTheFood app, which is used by foodbanks such as Moray Food Plus to let donors know exactly what they’re running short of and need the most.

Cfine, our partners for the Big Christmas Food Appeal, support the foodbank – as well as several groups across Grampian and the Highlands. As part of the campaign we’re asking readers to either donate via the JustGiving page or choose an item from a specially-curated shopping list to ensure the stock cupboards are full well into 2022.