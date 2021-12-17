Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Speedo Mick and boxing: Friday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
December 17, 2021, 4:00 pm
Mick Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, arrives in Liverpool, where he finished a 2,500-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks during a Welsh Government press conference at the Crown Buildings, Cathay Park in Cardiff, setting out coronavirus restrictions for Wales. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Newly elected MP Helen Morgan and Tim Farron in Oswestry, Shropshire, following her victory in the North Shropshire by-electiom. Jacob King/PA Wire
Forensic investigators at the scene in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, where two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire on Thursday. A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and held on suspicion of child neglect. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A complex is illuminated during the “2021 SEOULIGHT” light show at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The days sun attempts to burn through the fast moving dark clouds over the countryside. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
The blue hour before sunrise over St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay off the North East coast. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Mick Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, arrives in Liverpool, where he finished a 2,500-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
A rare rock crystal jar that was part of a Viking Age hoard discovered by a metal detectorist. Neil Hanna/National Museums Scotland/PA Wire
Joseph Parker (left) and Derek Chisora during a weigh in at the Albert Hall, Manchester. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

