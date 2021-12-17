Speedo Mick and boxing: Friday’s news in pictures By Louise Gowans December 17, 2021, 4:00 pm Mick Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, arrives in Liverpool, where he finished a 2,500-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland. Peter Byrne/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks during a Welsh Government press conference at the Crown Buildings, Cathay Park in Cardiff, setting out coronavirus restrictions for Wales. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Newly elected MP Helen Morgan and Tim Farron in Oswestry, Shropshire, following her victory in the North Shropshire by-electiom. Jacob King/PA Wire Forensic investigators at the scene in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, where two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire on Thursday. A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and held on suspicion of child neglect. Aaron Chown/PA Wire A complex is illuminated during the “2021 SEOULIGHT” light show at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. Xinhua/Shutterstock The days sun attempts to burn through the fast moving dark clouds over the countryside. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock The blue hour before sunrise over St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay off the North East coast. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Mick Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, arrives in Liverpool, where he finished a 2,500-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A rare rock crystal jar that was part of a Viking Age hoard discovered by a metal detectorist. Neil Hanna/National Museums Scotland/PA Wire Joseph Parker (left) and Derek Chisora during a weigh in at the Albert Hall, Manchester. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags news in pictures photo gallery Picture gallery More from the Press and Journal News team News Nicola Sturgeon’s £100 million support package gets mixed reaction from industry December 17, 2021 News Covid measures for schools in Scotland tightened due to Omicron surge December 17, 2021 News Regional breakdown: Over 4,000 new cases recorded as first minister declares Omicron dominant variant across Scotland December 17, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to show calm approach against Livingston ‘Fatal blow’ warning as hospitality firms face further agonising wait for Covid support Matty Longstaff early recall to Newcastle United from Aberdeen on the cards Hannah McCook moves up the leaderboard on day two of Ladies European Tour Q School Rising Covid cases leads to daily testing within Scottish Premiership clubs Scottish Women’s Cup: SWF monitoring Covid situation after eight ties called off