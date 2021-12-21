Nearly 150 ScotRail services cancelled in Christmas lead up due to Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

ScotRail has scrapped around 150 services today due to Covid-related staff shortages.

The rail operator has prompted customers to check their journeys online as more services are expected to be pulled amid the chaos.

Both the Omicron variant and a change in isolation rules have been credited with causing the disruption.

ℹ️ Remember to check your journey in advance today using… *ScotRail app: https://t.co/dgI4RVhbIq *ScotRail website: https://t.co/fWd4ayUtro *JourneyCheck: https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG We're sorry to our customers for the continued service disruption. https://t.co/BXgBtZWSvp — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 21, 2021

Plan ahead

ScotRail has been forced to cancel or change hundreds of routes due to the impact of coronavirus on its staff.

Trains from Aberdeen have had the number of carriages they would usually use reduced, due to the staff shortages.

Yesterday, the rail operator had to cancel 118 trains, most of which were confined to the Central Belt.

Having cancelled 146 services today, with more expected in the run-up to Christmas, the travel provider has apologised for any inconvenience.

It has also urged customers to use either their app, website or dedicated journey check service to keep up to date with any cancellations or changes.