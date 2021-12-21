North-east residents urged to seek financial support and access benefits they need

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new campaign has been launched to help north-east residents struggling with their finances access benefits they’re entitled to.

It follows a survey that found out over a quarter of north-east residents wouldn’t feel comfortable receiving any financial benefits even if they were eligible.

Commissioned by the Scottish Government, the YouGov survey also found that people were concerned about being judged by others for receiving benefits.

Around 20% of participants said they were concerned about how they’d look for receiving Universal Credit, and 15% for receiving Child Tax Credits.

The figures suggest that a number of people are eligible for financial support but refuse based on the perception of others.

Hoping to tackle any stigma surrounding benefits, Money Support Scotland will be working with Citizens Advice Scotland and Advice Scotland to help advise and apply for benefits.

Services available

The Scottish Government has launched a new website as a result of the findings dedicated to those in financial difficulty.

It will offer free impartial debt advice, information on benefits and details on applying for affordable credit.

The Citizens Advice network in Scotland offers free, impartial and confidential advice, with trained advisers able to help explain how people can maximise their income through benefits and grants, cut costs and help manage debt.

Its Money Map tool helps people check which benefits and grants they might be entitled to, as well as eligibility for council tax reductions and support with housing and energy costs.

Advice Direct Scotland also provide financial advice and offer a free benefits calculator on their website.

There’s a wide range of support available to Scots of all ages, from one-off payments to help with the cost of school uniforms to ongoing support with living costs.

‘People shouldn’t feel uncomfortable’

Citizens Advice Scotland Chief Executive Derek Mitchell said: “People shouldn’t feel uncomfortable about accessing the support they are entitled to.

“That’s how the welfare state works – we all pay in and get support when we need it.

“That’s what the money is there for, and after the past few years, people should be confident about getting the payments they are due.

“The reality is people are facing a perfect storm this winter of rising bills and falling incomes, so maximising your income and getting all the money you are entitled to is really important to help with bills and spending.

“Citizens Advice Scotland is proud to partner with the Scottish Government on this important campaign to ensure people get the help they need this winter.

“The Citizens Advice network can give people help in a variety of ways and during the pandemic we unlocked around £147 million for people through things like social security payments, employment entitlements and debt reductions.”