In full: Where you can get your Covid booster in Grampian over the festive period

An error occurred. Please try again.

NHS Grampian has released its festive opening hours for anyone requiring their Covid booster jab.

The Scottish Government has today said it is confident it can hit its target of having 80% of the eligible population vaccinated by Hogmanay will be met.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to move their appointments forward from January if they can.

Already 2,561,480 people have received a third dose or booster.

Take a look at our list for where and when you can get yours in the coming weeks.

Aberdeen

John Lewis, George Street

Christmas Eve – 10am-2pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – closed

December 27 – 10am-2pm

December 28 – 10am-2pm

December 29 – 10am-6pm

December 30 – 10am-6pm

December 31 – 10am-2pm

January 1 – closed

January 2 – closed

January 3 – 10am-2pm

January 4 – 10am-2pm

Opening hours will return to normal on January 5.

New clinics have also been added in Aberdeen but must be booked in advance on 0800 030 8013.

Aberdeen Health Village, December 22 – 10am-4pm

Mastrick Church, December 22, 10am-5pm; December 23, 9.30am-4.30pm; December 28, 9am-4pm; December 29, 9am-4pm

Seaton Church, December 24, 27, 30, 31 -9am-4pm.

Just announced – new clinics in Aberdeen, now open for booking – let's get #BoostedByTheBells! Aberdeen Health Village… Posted by NHS Grampian on Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Aberdeenshire

Jubilee Hospital, Huntly

Fraserburgh Hospital

Stonehaven Town Hall – not Kincardine Community Centre as booked

Macduff Community and Sports Centre – not Chalmers Hospital

Garioch Vaccination Centre, Burghmuir Place, Inverurie

Palace Hotel, Peterhead

Scolty Day Centre, Banchory

Christmas Eve – 10am-2pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – closed

December 27 – 10am-2pm

December 28 – 10am-2pm

December 29 – 10am-6pm

December 30 – 10am-6pm

December 31 – 10am-2pm

January 1 – closed

January 2 – closed

January 3 – 10am-2pm

January 4 – 10am-2pm

Timetables will resume as normal on January 5.

We've six centres with more than 200 appointments available @ each tomorrow (22/12) – Elgin, Peterhead, Macduff,… Posted by NHS Grampian on Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Elgin

The Fiona Elcock Centre, Elgin Retail Park