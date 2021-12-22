Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

UK North Sea operators eye ‘near-record’ profits in 2022

By Andrew Dykes
December 22, 2021, 11:11 am
The platform used for the main Tolmount field development.
The platform used for the main Tolmount field development.

North Sea operators will deliver ‘near-record’ cash margins in 2022, according to Wood Mackenzie, amid higher oil and gas prices and following ‘brutal’ cuts of previous downturns.

North Sea upstream principal analyst Neivan Boroujerdi noted that steady production growth, high prices and ongoing capital discipline would help deliver huge cash margins for the upstream sector next year.

“While investment is set to stay near 20-year lows – and there are question marks over government and E&P appetite for new developments – there could be some smaller project sanctions. We also believe deal flow will pick up, even if regulatory uncertainty in the UK will put downward pressure on valuations,” Mr Boroujerdi added.

Visit Energy Voice for the full story.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal