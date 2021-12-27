Duty and heartbreak: Our royals in pictures in 2021

It was a year unlike any other for our royals.
At the start of 2021, the nation held its breath as we waited for news on Prince Philip who, at the age of 99, spent a month in hospital for treatment.
The Duke of Edinburgh would leave the King Edward VII Hospital in London, but sadly pass away on April 9.
Collectively,
the royal family alongside the country mourned his death as we entered a period of remembrance.
And with Covid regulations still in full-swing, an image of the Queen sitting alone at her husband’s funeral became seared into the public psyche.
Royal duties would continue in the following months, however, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales, travelling the length and breadth of the UK to meet local groups and people.
Highlights included visits to Aberdeenshire for Prince Charles and the unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial by her sons, Princes William and Harry.
Now, as we head into 2022,
the Queen has announced she will not spend Christmas at Sandringham nor take her traditional pre-holiday lunch with family amid the rise of the Omicron Covid variant.
Instead, the family will visit her at Windsor Castle.
So as we wait for Her Majesty to make her Christmas address to close out 2021, we take a look at some of these memorable moments in pictures:
In February, Prince Philip, aged 99, was admitted to Kind Edward VII Hospital. Here, police officers stand guard outside while the world’s media attend to break the news. Picture via Shutterstock.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to the vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, London, to pay tribute to the efforts of those involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Picture by PA.
In April, Prince Philip sadly died. During his funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, the Queen sits alone for the service. Picture by PA.
The Duchess of Cambridge meeting Mila Sneddon, aged five, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Cancer patient Mila features in an image from the Hold Still photography project which showed her kissing her father Scott through a window whilst she was shielding during her chemotherapy treatment. Picture by PA.
The Duchess of Cambridge talking with children in the school’s reception class during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit. Picture by PA.
With a beer in hand, the Prince of Wales meets with locals during a visit to the Duke of York Inn, Iddesleigh. Picture by PA.
Queen Elizabeth II meets people from communities across Cornwall as she attends an event at the Eden Project in celebration of The Big Lunch initiative, during the G7 summit. Picture by PA.
The Prince of Wales known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, stands on Cambus O’May suspension bridge following its repair during a visit to Aberdeenshire. Picture by PA.
Prince Charles watches an RAF fly past from Church House after the Battle of Britain 81st Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving and Rededication at Westminster Abbey. Picture via Shutterstock.
The Duke of Cambridge (left) and the Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture by PA.
Queen Elizabeth is all smiles with his racing manager, John Warren, during the British Champions Day at Ascot.
The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by other Members of the royal family, attend the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey. Hosted and spearheaded by The Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the event paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture via Shutterstock.