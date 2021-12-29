From Harrison Ford in Glasgow to Harry on Oprah: The biggest pop culture moments in pictures in 2021

In the second year of the covid-19 pandemic, the headlines were frequently dominated by politics, grief and vaccine updates leading many of us to find comfort and escape in pop culture and entertainment.

2021 was the year of surprises, from Bernie Sanders becoming one of the biggest and most unexpected memes of the year to Britney Spears finally getting the freedom she deserves.

After years of speculation, one of the highlights of the year for many was the release of Friends: The Reunion which saw Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer sit down together to discuss the much-loved show.

One of the most shocking moments of 2021 was “that” Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah which gripped over 17 million viewers.

It was the first time since 1992 that a member of the royal family has spoken so candidly about the family’s inner workings.

The duo joined Oprah for a two-hour sit-down to discuss claims of bullying, racism and the poor treatment they endured at the hands of the monarchy.

We take a look back at some of the biggest pop culture moments over the last year.