An error occurred. Please try again.

Will it be a White Christmas across the north and north-east of Scotland? Here’s your Christmas Day forecast across the region.

Expert forecasters at the Met Office had a yellow weather warning in place across much of the Highlands for Christmas Eve.

This was in place until 11am on Christmas Eve. However, hopes of a White Christmas were dealt a cruel blow when the weather gurus pulled the warning at around 9am, meaning chances of a blanketing were cut.

But what will the big day actually hold across the north and north-east? Here’s what the experts are predicting:

Aberdeen Christmas Day weather forecast

Aberdeen residents hoping to wake up to a scattering of the white stuff are set to be disappointed this year.

The Christmas Day weather forecast for the Granite City is one of almost wall-to-wall sunshine, with clouds rolling in later in the day.

From 9am to 5pm on Christmas, the sun will be out but temperatures will still be pretty low, reaching around 4°.

From 4pm onwards, the skies are set to cover in cloud, but there is no rain or snow on the cards at this stage.

Elgin Christmas Day weather forecast

Temperatures in Elgin aren’t expected to get much above freezing for the majority of Christmas Day, with highs of just 1° forecast.

As families wake up to their presents and mince pies, temperatures will still be around -1° or -2°.

Sun is expected to be shining throughout the day, making it a bright and fresh Christmas.

There is no indication that the people of Elgin will wake to any snow, either, meaning the chances of a White Christmas are slim.

Ullapool Christmas Day weather forecast

Highs of just 2° mean Christmas Day is set to be a cold one for the people of Ullapool.

Again, the sun will be shining for the vast majority of the day, with cloud cover coming in around 4pm.

There are no signs of the white stuff, either, although the low temperatures could cause some ice cover, so be careful if you’re out and about delivering presents to friends and family.

Inverness Christmas Day weather forecast

A clear day in the Scottish Highlands on Christmas Day, but little chance of any snowfall on the day itself, it would seem.

Forecasters are predicting a bright and clear day, with sun on the schedule between 10am and 4pm.

Temperatures will remain around freezing all day though, so make sure to wrap up if you’re off to visit your loved ones.