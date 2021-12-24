Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas Day weather forecast across Aberdeen, Inverness, Elgin and Ullapool as hopes for White Christmas are dashed

By Joe Cawthorn
December 24, 2021, 10:43 am Updated: December 24, 2021, 11:02 am
Snow in Aberdeen's Duthie Park in November. PIC: Chris Sumner
Snow in Aberdeen's Duthie Park in November. PIC: Chris Sumner

Will it be a White Christmas across the north and north-east of Scotland? Here’s your Christmas Day forecast across the region.

Expert forecasters at the Met Office had a yellow weather warning in place across much of the Highlands for Christmas Eve.

This was in place until 11am on Christmas Eve. However, hopes of a White Christmas were dealt a cruel blow when the weather gurus pulled the warning at around 9am, meaning chances of a blanketing were cut.

But what will the big day actually hold across the north and north-east? Here’s what the experts are predicting:

Aberdeen Christmas Day weather forecast

Aberdeen residents hoping to wake up to a scattering of the white stuff are set to be disappointed this year.

The Christmas Day weather forecast for the Granite City is one of almost wall-to-wall sunshine, with clouds rolling in later in the day.

From 9am to 5pm on Christmas, the sun will be out but temperatures will still be pretty low, reaching around 4°.

From 4pm onwards, the skies are set to cover in cloud, but there is no rain or snow on the cards at this stage.

Elgin Christmas Day weather forecast

Will it be a white Christmas in Elgin?

Temperatures in Elgin aren’t expected to get much above freezing for the majority of Christmas Day, with highs of just 1° forecast.

As families wake up to their presents and mince pies, temperatures will still be around -1° or -2°.

Sun is expected to be shining throughout the day, making it a bright and fresh Christmas.

There is no indication that the people of Elgin will wake to any snow, either, meaning the chances of a White Christmas are slim.

Ullapool Christmas Day weather forecast

Will it be a white Christmas  in Ullapool?

Highs of just 2° mean Christmas Day is set to be a cold one for the people of Ullapool.

Again, the sun will be shining for the vast majority of the day, with cloud cover coming in around 4pm.

There are no signs of the white stuff, either, although the low temperatures could cause some ice cover, so be careful if you’re out and about delivering presents to friends and family.

Inverness Christmas Day weather forecast

Will it be a white Christmas across the north and north-east?

A clear day in the Scottish Highlands on Christmas Day, but little chance of any snowfall on the day itself, it would seem.

Forecasters are predicting a bright and clear day, with sun on the schedule between 10am and 4pm.

Temperatures will remain around freezing all day though, so make sure to wrap up if you’re off to visit your loved ones.

