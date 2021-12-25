Saturday’s news in pictures, 25th of December By Louis Delbarre December 25, 2021, 4:35 pm Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin. Picture date: Saturday December 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER ChristmasSwim. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin. Niall Carson/PA Wire Junior doctor Tom Ballas looks into the room of a patient as doctors and nurses share a Christmas meal together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille. AP Photo/Daniel Cole :A man wearing a Father Frost (Russian Santa Claus) costume carries a SUP board by the Ob River in Russia. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert as she watches Queen Elizabeth II give her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Swiss Guards line up in front of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia A man dressed as Santa Clause greets people inside Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir. Photo by Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto People chant slogans during a protest to denounce the October military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan. AP Photo/Marwan Ali A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, lifts off, at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. ESA-CNES-ARIANESPACE via AP Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal News team News Regional breakdown: One death in Aberdeenshire as Scotland reports highest daily case total since August December 24, 2021 News Orkney councillors reject bid to channel funds to isles’ swimming pools December 24, 2021 News Christmas Day weather forecast across Aberdeen, Inverness, Elgin and Ullapool as hopes for White Christmas are dashed December 24, 2021 More from the Press and Journal New parents embrace their Christmas babies some earlier than expected Strathpuffer endurance challenge cancelled following new guidelines White Christmas confirmed following snowfall in the north-east Scots should be ‘cautious’ over Christmas to prevent Omicron spread, says Professor Jason Leitch Keeping your dog safe: Top dangers to be aware of this festive season QUIZ: Can you name all 41 Dons to play for Aberdeen during 2021?