New restrictions bring back physical distancing and table service for hospitality

New restrictions imposed by the Scottish Government to tackle to spread of the Omicron variant come into effect with hospitality and large-scale events being most affected.

Limitations on large-scale events came into force on December 26 effectively cancelling major Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland.

The new limits which include 100 people for indoor standing events, 200 for indoor seating events and 500 people for all outdoor events meant many concerts and shows had to be cancelled.

In addition, new restrictions coming into force on December 27 include the return of one-metre distancing in all hospitality and indoor leisure facilities.

This includes pubs, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres and museums.

Hospitality venues will return to table service and physical distancing for three weeks

Hospitality venues will also have to limit the flow of customers by reducing their seating so that people are distance one-metre apart.

In venues serving alcohol, it is a return to table service and that also applies to certain venues that usually do not require table service like nightclubs.

From December 27, for three weeks, nightclubs will have to close however they have been granted the option of continuing to operate if they also apply the same rules as other venues.

This means that nightclubs would have to adhere to strict physical distancing and operate table service which for most nightclubs would not be feasible.

These temporary measures are to slow the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and will be reviewed by the Scottish Government on January 11.

On December 21 it was announced that a £375 million block of funding had been created to help support businesses that were affected by the new restrictions.

The new restrictions come at a time when nightclubs and large-scale gatherings are at their peak as people flock to celebrate New Year.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “These temporary restrictions are targeted at reducing the spread of Omicron while the accelerated vaccination programme takes effect.

“I understand how difficult this has been for businesses in recent weeks but we must reduce our contacts and limit the spread of the virus.

“We’re providing £375 million in business support, which is a significant investment, to support those who have experienced cancellations and help them get back on their feet in the new year.

“The best way to support business sustainably is to get the virus back under control. Please get your boosters and stay at home as much as possible just now.”