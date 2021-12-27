Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New restrictions bring back physical distancing and table service for hospitality

By Ross Hempseed
December 27, 2021, 7:41 am Updated: December 27, 2021, 8:09 am
Nightlcubs face closure over New Years if they cannot provide physical distancing and table service. Picture by Kim Cessford.
New restrictions imposed by the Scottish Government to tackle to spread of the Omicron variant come into effect with hospitality and large-scale events being most affected.

Limitations on large-scale events came into force on December 26 effectively cancelling major Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland.

The new limits which include 100 people for indoor standing events, 200 for indoor seating events and 500 people for all outdoor events meant many concerts and shows had to be cancelled.

In addition, new restrictions coming into force on December 27 include the return of one-metre distancing in all hospitality and indoor leisure facilities.
This includes pubs, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres and museums.

Hospitality venues will return to table service and physical distancing for three weeks

Hospitality venues will also have to limit the flow of customers by reducing their seating so that people are distance one-metre apart.

In venues serving alcohol, it is a return to table service and that also applies to certain venues that usually do not require table service like nightclubs.

From December 27, for three weeks, nightclubs will have to close however they have been granted the option of continuing to operate if they also apply the same rules as other venues.

This means that nightclubs would have to adhere to strict physical distancing and operate table service which for most nightclubs would not be feasible.

These temporary measures are to slow the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and will be reviewed by the Scottish Government on January 11.

On December 21 it was announced that a £375 million block of funding had been created to help support businesses that were affected by the new restrictions.

New restrictions imposed today mean hospitality venues must return to one-metre distancing and table service.

The new restrictions come at a time when nightclubs and large-scale gatherings are at their peak as people flock to celebrate New Year.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said: “These temporary restrictions are targeted at reducing the spread of Omicron while the accelerated vaccination programme takes effect.

“I understand how difficult this has been for businesses in recent weeks but we must reduce our contacts and limit the spread of the virus.

“We’re providing £375 million in business support, which is a significant investment, to support those who have experienced cancellations and help them get back on their feet in the new year.

“The best way to support business sustainably is to get the virus back under control. Please get your boosters and stay at home as much as possible just now.”

