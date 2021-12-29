Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Issues ordering lateral flow test kits amid concerns about ‘patchy’ supplies

Scots trying to book lateral flow tests for home delivery were told there were none available to be posted.
By David Mackay
December 29, 2021, 12:36 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 12:41 pm
Scots have been advised to take two tests a week. Photo: Steve Brown/DCT Media

A message displayed on the UK Government website earlier on December 29 has warned there are no “home delivery slots” left while advising people they may still be available from pharmacies and other collection points.

However, the website has now reopened for home deliveries to be ordered.

Meanwhile, warnings have also been issued by pharmacies that supplies are currently “patchy”.

The message displayed on the UK Government website on December 29.

Scotland has reported its four highest daily Covid totals in the last four days with a total of more than 39,000 positive test results.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has encouraged Scots to test before mixing with other households during the Christmas and New Year period.

The call and increased social events during the festive season has driven up the demand for lateral flow tests for home delivery, which can also be collected from Covid test sites.

Meanwhile, pharmacies have warned that supplies for people to collect are becoming “patchy”.

Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, told BBC Radio 4: “Every five minutes, approximately, somebody comes into the pharmacy and asks for tests.

Scots have been urged to take Covid tests at home before mixing with other households.

“But unfortunately because of the issues around supply being patchy and inconsistent it means that those who come forward for the test don’t always get it, which is very stressful not just for the pharmacy but also for the patients.”

The UK Health Security Agency has said that it has doubled delivery capacity for lateral flow test kits to 900,000 a day since December 18 due to the increased demand amid rising Covid cases. 

Meanwhile, in the north and north-east, the tests were being distributed to Christmas shoppers on high streets while batches were also dispatched to smaller villages.

