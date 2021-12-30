Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Call for apology over ambulance service staffing shortages

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 8:11 am Updated: December 30, 2021, 11:16 am
Ambulance staffing shortages left the emergency service without the required number of workers for more than one in 10 shifts during the summer months, according to Scottish Ambulance Service statistics.

A freedom of information request by the Scottish Liberal Democrats found that the ambulance service was more than 20,000 staff hours short in each of July, August and September – with just 88%, 88.9% and 88.4% of the monthly shifts having the required staffing levels.

Figures for the total hours of staffing required by the Scottish Ambulance Service compared to those actually worked reveal that 92% of shifts were fully staffed in the first 10 months of 2021 where data was available.

It is down from 94.6% in the comparable months of 2020.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has now called for the government to apologise to the ambulance staff and patients for the decline.

He said: “These figures are a horror for patients and staff alike.

“The ambulance service is very clear about the number of staff it needs to respond to calls but the proportion of shifts that it has been able to fill is heading steadily downwards.

“Week after week I have pressed the government about the crisis in emergency care and week after week the government respond by blaming the pandemic.

“Yet the former chief executive of NHS Scotland said this crisis has been years in the making and the pandemic has only hastened the date.

“It must be hellish for call handlers taking repeat calls asking when an ambulance will be there. Paramedics know that behind the doors they knock are people who have been waiting in pain for hours.

“It isn’t the fault of the staff who’ve been issuing warnings for years. It’s the fault of consecutive SNP health secretaries who didn’t listen to them.

“Humza Yousaf must apologise and fix it before any more families lose loved ones because help couldn’t arrive in time.

“It is why Scottish Liberal Democrats have proposed an urgent new Burnout Prevention Strategy to protect everyone on the front line this winter. Staff and the public also deserve an inquiry into avoidable deaths connected to the emergency care crisis.”

