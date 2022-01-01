Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snow and ‘severe gale force’ winds to hammer the north and north-east

By Denny Andonova
January 1, 2022, 1:44 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 1:45 pm
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and wind in the north and north-east.

Blizzards with “severe gale force” winds are expected to sweep across the north and north-east as residents settle into the new year.

Severe weather will take a grip of the region in the first week of 2022, with snow showers and gusts of up to 70mph forecasted to batter most parts of north Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which will come into effect at midnight on Tuesday and last until 6am on Wednesday.

The latest update from the meteorological body covers the whole of the north-east and most of the Highlands, as well as Shetland and Orkney.

However, the Western Isles and some western towns in the Highlands such as Fort William are likely to be spared the wintery conditions.

The alert comes as residents on the west coast woke up to a blustery start to the new year with households in the Outer Hebrides expected to see gusts of up to 75mph between 10am until 5pm today.

What can residents expect?

Snow showers accompanied by strong winds are expected to be “increasingly frequent” all throughout Tuesday before dying away the following day.

Forecasters predict the snow blanket is most likely to be “temporary and slushy” at lower land, however, residents on higher ground could see nearly six inches of snow.

The severe weather will be accelerated with gusts of around 70mph and drifting of snow on higher level routes in the mountains, while the Met Office has also warned of “dangerous” coastal conditions in a few places.

Snow showers and strong winds to cause travel disruption

Residents have been warned the blizzards are expected to cause travel disruption across the region with some bus, ferry, and possibly train services affected as journeys could either be cancelled or take longer.

Travellers have also been advised of dangerous driving conditions with possible delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves with a potential risk of flooding.

Flood alert issued for north and north-east

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency’s (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands and Islands over the next three days.

Sepa officials stress a combination of spring tides, a surge, wind, and waves could cause coastal flooding, leaving local roads and land waterlogged.

Some isolated incidents of flooded properties are also a possibility, according to the agency.

