Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

In pictures: Swimmers across the north and north-east brave icy waters in New Year’s Day Dip

By Denny Andonova
January 1, 2022, 6:15 pm
A hardy swimmer goes for a New Year dip in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
A hardy swimmer goes for a New Year dip in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

Hundreds of wild swimmers across the north and north-east took the plunge in ice-cold waters for a New Year’s Day Dip.

Although 2022 was off to an unusually warm start, the sea remained chilly enough for daredevils to show off some resilience and face the choppy waves.

Dressed in normal swim attire, swimmers of all ages and abilities charged into the sea in Aberdeen and Stonehaven for a laugh and some cold water therapy.

Jackie Glenny and Sandra Young having fun in the sea. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

Dozens braved the freezing conditions with a smile on their faces as they leapt into the sea with a water temperature of around 8°C.

Meanwhile, hardy Highlanders also braced themselves for a rather chilly dip in the Loch Linnhe on the west coast of the region.

Youths playing in the sea in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

Members of the Loch Linnhe Loonies open water swimming group took to the loch to enjoy the scenery and take in the benefits of cold water therapy to keep them healthy.

However, their first dip of the year was cut short due to the combinations of high winds and incoming tide, which were pushing them back to their start point.

Loch Linnhe Loonies New Year’s Day swim. Picture by Iain Ferguson, the Write Image.

Warm start to 2022

While some marked the start of the new year with a splash, others preferred to enjoy the sunshine and the mild weather on dry land.

Families flocked to the Aberdeen beachfront this morning as the UK recorded the warmest New Year’s Eve and possibly the hottest New Year’s Day on record.

Dozens of people headed to the beachfront in Aberdeen for a morning walk. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

The Met Office said temperatures increased overnight to reach 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd, north Wales, setting a new record high for this time of year.

Forecaster Craig Snell said the average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7°C or 8°C, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country.

James Hill, Kate Bradbury, Sam Watson and Becca Noble went for a morning swim in Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

The meterological body is awaiting confirmation if the 16.2C recorded in St James’s Park in central London has also beaten the New Year’s Day record for the first time in more than a century.

The current New Year’s Day record temperature was 15.6C recorded in Bude, Cornwall, in 1916.

However, Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud urged people to “make the most of the warmth because a change is on the way as we go into the early part of next week”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal