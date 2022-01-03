Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Mid-air emergency forces cargo plane to rapidly descend in Scotland

By Lauren Taylor
January 3, 2022, 10:26 am Updated: January 3, 2022, 10:42 am
The aircraft made a dramatic descent over Scotland.
The aircraft made a dramatic descent over Scotland.

A cargo plane was forced to make a dramatic rapid descent into Scotland after declaring a mid-air emergency.

The Bluebird Nordic flight BF6810 was travelling from Billund in Denmark to Reykjavik in Iceland.

The Squawk 7700 was declared around 7.30am, when the aircraft was just beyond Shetland.

The plane then made a dramatic U-turn and began the descent towards mainland Scotland.

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft that has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

The exact detail of the emergency is not yet known.

The flight departed from the Danish airport at 7.08am and was due to touchdown in Iceland at around 9am.

Flight radar app Plane Finder shows it rapidly dropped to an altitude of around 8000ft by 8am, down from 31,000ft when raising the alarm.

It is understood the aircraft landed at Glasgow Airport shortly before 9am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal