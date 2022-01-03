Mid-air emergency forces cargo plane to rapidly descend in Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

A cargo plane was forced to make a dramatic rapid descent into Scotland after declaring a mid-air emergency.

The Bluebird Nordic flight BF6810 was travelling from Billund in Denmark to Reykjavik in Iceland.

The Squawk 7700 was declared around 7.30am, when the aircraft was just beyond Shetland.

The plane then made a dramatic U-turn and began the descent towards mainland Scotland.

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft that has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

The exact detail of the emergency is not yet known.

The flight departed from the Danish airport at 7.08am and was due to touchdown in Iceland at around 9am.

Flight radar app Plane Finder shows it rapidly dropped to an altitude of around 8000ft by 8am, down from 31,000ft when raising the alarm.

It is understood the aircraft landed at Glasgow Airport shortly before 9am.