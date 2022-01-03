Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland records more than 20,000 new Covid cases after New Year

By Denny Andonova
January 3, 2022, 2:42 pm Updated: January 3, 2022, 3:10 pm
There have been more than 20,000 Covid cases in the last two days.
A further 20,217 people have tested positive for Covid over the last two days.

The Scottish Government data represents the overall number of people, who have tested positive over the weekend as there were no updates on January 1 and 2.

Similarly, there will be no updates on the number of cases and the spread of the Omicron variant in each health board until January 5, when a full report is due to be published.

Statistics published on December 31, showed there had been a significant decrease in Covid cases across the country – with a drop by nearly 5,000 cases overnight.

However, the Scottish Government did warn that this might not be entirely accurate as there were currently a large number of tests still being processed.

Are cases on the rise again?

According to the most recent data, a total of 65,860 Covid tests have been carried out since December 31, of which 34,9% were confirmed to be positive.

There are 1,031 people currently in hospital with a recently confirmed Covid diagnosis – 38 of whom are being treated for the virus in intensive care units.

In the north and north-east, 80 Covid patients remain in hospital for treatment – 52 in Grampian and 28 in the Highlands.

As of today, 4,383,212 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination, while 4,017,051 have received their second dose.

A total of 2,992,583 have also received a third dose or booster.

