Scotland records more than 20,000 new Covid cases after New Year

An error occurred. Please try again.

A further 20,217 people have tested positive for Covid over the last two days.

The Scottish Government data represents the overall number of people, who have tested positive over the weekend as there were no updates on January 1 and 2.

Similarly, there will be no updates on the number of cases and the spread of the Omicron variant in each health board until January 5, when a full report is due to be published.

Statistics published on December 31, showed there had been a significant decrease in Covid cases across the country – with a drop by nearly 5,000 cases overnight.

However, the Scottish Government did warn that this might not be entirely accurate as there were currently a large number of tests still being processed.

Are cases on the rise again?

According to the most recent data, a total of 65,860 Covid tests have been carried out since December 31, of which 34,9% were confirmed to be positive.

There are 1,031 people currently in hospital with a recently confirmed Covid diagnosis – 38 of whom are being treated for the virus in intensive care units.

In the north and north-east, 80 Covid patients remain in hospital for treatment – 52 in Grampian and 28 in the Highlands.

As of today, 4,383,212 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination, while 4,017,051 have received their second dose.

A total of 2,992,583 have also received a third dose or booster.