Travel cancellations and delays sweep across Scotland as yellow weather warnings and Covid absences take hold

By Lauren Robertson
January 4, 2022, 7:34 am Updated: January 4, 2022, 12:00 pm
A windy scene in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.
A windy scene in Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Trains, ferries and roads have been impacted by a combination of bad weather and coronavirus related absences.

As people across the north-east wake up to a snowy scene, travel disruption is spreading across the country.

Yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and wind have been in place since around midnight, meaning transport services have bore the brunt in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Sepa has also issued 18 flood warnings for areas across the north and north-east.

This comes after train and ferry services were already running on reduced schedules due to the rise of Covid among their staff.

With 20,217 people testing positive for the virus in the last few days, multiple sectors are still struggling to deal with an influx of cases.

Here are all the transport services affected by bad weather and Covid on Tuesday:

Roads

Traffic Scotland has issued a series of warnings to road users in the wake of yellow weather warnings. 

They have asked drivers to think ahead before travelling and imposed a series of high wind warnings on bridges including the Skye Bridge and the Dornoch Bridge.

The A9 Perth to Thurso road was restricted at Daviot, just south of Inverness, due to a fallen tree. 

It has since been cleared, but anyone using the road has been warned of snowy conditions.

Ferries

A number of CalMac ferries have been altered and cancelled by stormy seas on Tuesday morning.

Ferries from Tobermory, Kilchoan, Mallaig and Oban have already been impacted this morning, and CalMac has warned that more routes could be cancelled at last minute throughout the day dependent on the weather.

This hit comes as the fleet is already running with a reduced number of ferries in action due to a large percentage of crews having to self-isolate.

Travelers can get the latest updates on the CalMac Twitter page. 

Flooding

There are currently eight flood alerts and 10 flood warnings in place, with coastal areas expected to be the worst affected by strong winds and high seas.

Mark Franklin, flood duty manager at Sepa said: “Regional flood alerts and local flood warnings are in place and will continue to be issued where necessary. Take care around water, especially coastal paths and roads.

“People living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared.

“Sepa is working 24/7 to monitor coastal conditions, rainfall and river levels and is in close contact with the Met Office and other partners to review the forecasts, which are combined with local expertise from all regions of Scotland to understand and present the flooding risk.”

Trains

Scotrail recently announced it had been forced to operate to a reduced timetable due to the number of staff having to self-isolate.

While trains in the north and north-east are still scheduled to run, the majority will have a reduced number of carriages available on them.

Most of the cancellations are around the Central Belt and passengers have been advised that they could be in place until the end of January.

