Closures and cancellations continue as north and north-east battered by wintery weather

Travel services and visitor attractions across the north and north-east are being impacted by strong winds and heavy snow.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and wind have been in place since the early hours and remain in place until tomorrow morning.

Both the Met Office and Sepa issued warnings and alerts to those living across the north and north-east ahead of that bad weather.

The A9 Falkirk to Thurso road is closed in both directions just south of the Raigmore Interchange with traffic building up in the bad weather.

Further south there are also issues with drivers attempting to pass through the Slochd.

UPDATE❗️⌚️14:00#A9 The #A9 remains CLOSED⛔️both ways just south of the Raigmore Interchange at the Inshes due to poor weather conditions. Please #UseAltRoute and drive to the conditions of the road.@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/z0LlHWGvVm — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 4, 2022

Gritters are on their way to try and clear the roads, but users have been urged to drive with caution during the spell of bad weather and to expect longer journey times.

Chaos at the coast

At the harbour in Cullen, people could be seen dodging huge waves as they crashed up over walls and onto the pier.

CalMac ferry services, which were already operating on a reduced timetable, have been cancelled and delayed due to stormy seas.

Moray Council advised people to avoid coastal areas, where waves are expected to be at their worst in the early afternoon.

In a post on social media, they said: “Due to high winds and spring tides we advise people to stay away from coastal areas, particularly around Lossiemouth harbour where there is a risk of overtopping of waves today from lunchtime. Snow is forecast for later today too.”

NorthLink ferries have also cancelled a number of their services in the wake of ongoing strong winds.

All sailings between Stromness and Scrabster have been cancelled, stopovers in Orkney have been cancelled and sailings between Aberdeen and Lerwick are likely to take longer than usual.

Passengers can check all the latest information and changes on the NorthLink website.

Disruption in the Highlands

Highland Wildlife Park, just south of Aviemore, was forced to remain closed today after heavy snowfall in the area.

Stagecoach announced many of its services operating around the Highlands would be cancelled due to untreated roads.

The provider warned travelers that all services could be cancelled at last minute as the day goes on.

⌚️13:38 A YELLOW weather warning remains in place this afternoon for SNOW and ICE affecting much of the North❄️ Heavy snowfall is making for very difficult driving conditions #TakeCare @PoliceScotland travel warnings remain in place More Info: https://t.co/5nBz8yCO5M pic.twitter.com/N84m69kBgr — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 4, 2022

The Skye and Dornoch Bridges are both closed to high sided vehicles as a result of high winds.

Train delays

Trains in the area between Carrbridge and Inverness are subject to delays because of three signaling faults caused by heavy snow.

Snow and ice on the tracks has meant that a temporary speed restriction has been put in place and all trains passing through the area are likely to be delayed.