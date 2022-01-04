Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Closures and cancellations continue as north and north-east battered by wintery weather

By Lauren Robertson
January 4, 2022, 1:55 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 2:17 pm
Waves crashing over harbour in Cullen. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Waves crashing over harbour in Cullen. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Travel services and visitor attractions across the north and north-east are being impacted by strong winds and heavy snow.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and wind have been in place since the early hours and remain in place until tomorrow morning.

Both the Met Office and Sepa issued warnings and alerts to those living across the north and north-east ahead of that bad weather.

The A9 Falkirk to Thurso road is closed in both directions just south of the Raigmore Interchange with traffic building up in the bad weather.

Further south there are also issues with drivers attempting to pass through the Slochd.

Gritters are on their way to try and clear the roads, but users have been urged to drive with caution during the spell of bad weather and to expect longer journey times.

Chaos at the coast

At the harbour in Cullen, people could be seen dodging huge waves as they crashed up over walls and onto the pier.

Cullen harbour in Moray. Picture by Jason Hedges.

CalMac ferry services, which were already operating on a reduced timetable, have been cancelled and delayed due to stormy seas. 

Moray Council advised people to avoid coastal areas, where waves are expected to be at their worst in the early afternoon.

In a post on social media, they said: “Due to high winds and spring tides we advise people to stay away from coastal areas, particularly around Lossiemouth harbour where there is a risk of overtopping of waves today from lunchtime. Snow is forecast for later today too.”

NorthLink ferries have also cancelled a number of their services in the wake of ongoing strong winds.

All sailings between Stromness and Scrabster have been cancelled, stopovers in Orkney have been cancelled and sailings between Aberdeen and Lerwick are likely to take longer than usual.

Passengers can check all the latest information and changes on the NorthLink website.

Disruption in the Highlands

Highland Wildlife Park, just south of Aviemore, was forced to remain closed today after heavy snowfall in the area.

Stagecoach announced many of its services operating around the Highlands would be cancelled due to untreated roads.

The provider warned travelers that all services could be cancelled at last minute as the day goes on.

The Skye and Dornoch Bridges are both closed to high sided vehicles as a result of high winds.

Train delays

Trains in the area between Carrbridge and Inverness are subject to delays because of three signaling faults caused by heavy snow.

Snow and ice on the tracks has meant that a temporary speed restriction has been put in place and all trains passing through the area are likely to be delayed.

