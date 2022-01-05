More than 2,000 new Covid cases recorded in the north and north-east in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than 2,000 people in the north and north-east have tested positive for Covid since the start of the new year.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows the accumulated number of Covid cases across the regions for the last four days.

It is the first time since December 31 that the figures have been broken down by health board.

A total of 2,243 new cases have been recorded in the north and north-east, of which 1,481 are in Grampian.

There have been 599 new cases in Aberdeenshire and 546 in Aberdeen.

NHS Highland 661 people having tested positive for the virus in the last four days – 27 of whom are currently being treated for Covid in hospital.

A further five people with a Covid diagnosis in the Highlands have also been admitted to intensive care units for treatment.

There are 66 Covid patients in hospitals across Grampian, however, no further deaths have been recorded in the north and north-east since December 31.

Island health boards have also noted an increase in the number of cases over the last four days with 28 new cases in the Western Isles, 24 in Shetland and 49 in Orkney.

Omicron cases continue to rise

The spread of the Omicron variant has also accelerated over the last few days with a total of 2,062 people in north Scotland identified to have been infected with the strain.

Today’s statistics reveal there are now 1,266 Omicron cases across Grampian and 751 in the Highlands.

There are a total of 45 Omicron cases across the Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney – 7, 18 and 20 respectively.

Drop in new cases, but increase in hospital admissions in Scotland

Across the country, there have been a further 16,103 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which signifies a steady decrease since Monday when Scotland recorded another high of more than 20,000 cases.

Hospital admissions have also risen by 80% in the last week with a total of 1,223 people with a recently confirmed Covid diagnosis being treated for the virus.

A further five people have also died since yesterday, after testing positive for the virus.

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Covid self-isolation rules in Scotland can be reduced to seven days – as long as people don’t have a fever and record two negative lateral flow results.

The new rules were confirmed in the Scottish Parliament after the Ms Sturgeon said it was not “sustainable” to live under measures which “restrict our lives indefinitely”.

However, she still warned the NHS remained under “significant additional pressure” amid estimates from the Office of National Statistics that one in 20 Scots had Covid last week.