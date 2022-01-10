Number of patients with Covid in north-east hospitals hits highest level for a month

The number of people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid has reached its highest level for more than a month, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

On Saturday, NHS Highland recorded its highest figure for patients with the virus since January 29 last year with 39, although this fell to 34 yesterday and today.

Today there are 79 people with the virus in NHS Grampian’s hospitals, the highest figure since December 12 and more than double the 37 that were recorded two weeks ago.

Health board hospitalisation numbers have now been released for over the weekend too, showing that patients in the north-east fell from 78 on Friday to 71 on Saturday and Sunday before rising back up today.

Of the 79 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid, eight are being treated in intensive care, which is the highest number since before Christmas.

Five patients are being treated in NHS Highland ICUs, down from six yesterday.

Across Scotland, there are 1,432 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 50 from the day before, and 54 people in intensive care, which is one fewer than yesterday.

No new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, though this figure is affected by the fact most register offices are closed over the weekend.

Case numbers remain high

There were 11,827 new Covid cases recorded in the past day across the country, an increase of more than 4,000 from yesterday but still the second-lowest total since the start of this year.

Once again, the three island local authorities were the only ones in Scotland to report fewer than 100 new cases of the virus. The Western Isles had 23, while Orkney had 11 and Shetland had eight.

Aberdeenshire reported the most new cases in the north and north-east, with 615 in the past day. There were 570 in the Highlands, 499 in Aberdeen City and 294 in Moray.