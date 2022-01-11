Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Nicola Sturgeon to give update on current situation in Scotland

By Ellie Milne
January 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Nicola Sturgeon will share a Covid update this afternoon. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Nicola Sturgeon will share a Covid update in parliament this afternoon.

The first minister is expected to give a statement to MSPs at Holyrood following topical questions at 2pm.

She will give an update on the current Covid situation in Scotland, including the latest case numbers and hospital admissions.

Last week, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a change to self-isolation and testing rules reducing the quarantine to seven days for those with two negative lateral flows.

A further cut to the isolation period will not be announced today, as confirmed by Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Sunday, he said: “We’ve literally just made the change from 10 days to seven days. I think it’d be sensible to see the impact and the effect of that.

“But, clearly, we’re always guided by the science.”

Will the restrictions change?

January 11 marks three weeks since Ms Sturgeon announced a cap on numbers at public events.

For indoor standing events the limit is currently 100, for indoor seated events it is 200, and for all outdoor events it is 500.

These restrictions came into place on Boxing Day and were confirmed to last for at least three weeks.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, all nightclubs in Scotland were also closed and table service made a return.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to confirm if these will be lifted at the end of this period or if they will be extended.

Businesses in the north-east have called for an end to the current restrictions to prevent them from going bust.

A new poll conducted by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) revealed that more than 40% of business surveyed will need to cut jobs if the current Covid rules are extended.

Sharing the latest Covid data

During the update, the first minister will also share the latest Covid data from across the country.

Case numbers have been gradually rising since the start of December and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

On Monday, a total of 11,827 new positive cases were confirmed in Scotland.

Despite being an increase of 4,000 cases from the day before, it was still the second-lowest daily total recorded so far in 2022.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has also been rising since the start of the year.

There are currently 1,432 people in hospital with Covid, compared to 859 on December 31.

How to follow the briefing

The first minister’s Covid statement will be streamed live on Scottish Parliament TV from around 2.15pm and all updates will be shared on our live blog.

