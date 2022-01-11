Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid cases continue to rise across the north and north-east

By Ellie Milne
January 11, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 3:32 pm
More than 10,000 new Covid cases have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours
More than 1,700 new positive Covid cases have been reported across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Across Grampian there are 1,012 new cases, including 215 in Moray, 365 in Aberdeen City and 429 in Aberdeenshire.

NHS Highland has reported 657 further cases with 491 in the Highland region and 166 in Argyll and Bute.

Both health boards have reported more than 10% of total cases since the start of the pandemic in the past seven days.

An additional 32 cases have been confirmed in Orkney, 23 in the Western Isles and 13 in Shetland.

Scottish health boards have reported more than 10,000 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest data shows there are 10,392 new cases with a test positivity rate of 27.7%.

From Thursday, the daily data will include positive cases confirmed by PCR tests and lateral flow tests.

The Scottish Government has also reported 16 deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospital admissions continuing to rise

The number of people with Covid in Scotland’s hospitals is continuing to increase, according to the latest data.

The number of coronavirus patients in NHS Grampian hospitals has risen to 83 – an increase of four since yesterday.

On Monday, it was reported that the health board recorded its highest level of Covid hospitalisations in more than a month.

Today’s figure matches the number of patients recorded in Grampian on December 12.

Hospital admissions in NHS Highland hospitals have also increased by four in the past 24 hours, from 34 to 38.

Across the country, a total of 1,479 people are currently in hospital with confirmed Covid, which is an increase of 47 overnight.

The latest figure includes 54 people in intensive care – seven in Grampian and five in the Highlands.

Vaccine roll-out

The vaccine programme in Scotland is continuing to be rolled out, with 15,437 boosters or third doses administered in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total to 3,130,502.

NHS Orkney and NHS Shetland are the health boards in Scotland with the highest percentage of over 18s to have had the booster, currently 82.3%.

A further 995 people received their first dose, bringing the total to 4,393,689, and 2,979 their got their second dose, totaling 4,051,635.

