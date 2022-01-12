Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ferry disruption ‘likely to continue’ as 20% of CalMac staff isolating due to Covid

By Louise Glen
January 12, 2022, 4:55 pm
CalMac say ferry services ae likely to be disrupted due to staff isolating with Covid.
A fifth of ferry operator CalMac’s workforce is isolating due to Covid, leading to disruption across the network.

Customers are being told to expect delays and cancellations at short notice, as the company tries to deliver a lifeline service – including food deliveries – to island communities.

It is the second time the national ferry operator has issued guidance to the public within a month.

A spokeswoman said the rapid spread of Omicron meant it was unable to operate to full capacity, and admitted the disruption is likely to continue for some time.

She said: “The current rapid spread of Covid continues to affect CalMac with more than 20% of staff now self-isolating.

“This is more than twice as many of the frontline staff who were absent due to the infection on Hogmanay. Also affected are people working in our ports and in customer care.

“The increasing number of crew on vessels and staff in ports either testing positive, self-isolating or waiting for PCR test results has meant that CalMac is unable to operate to full capacity at the current time.

“The essential service timetable introduced on January 3 to cope with Covid-related staff absence focusses on lifeline routes.”

Latest figures show 186 staff are isolating

Latest figures show that 151 crew and 35 port staff are currently unavailable because of Covid.

The Covid absence rate is 20.3% amongst staff and is in addition to a non-coronavirus absence rate of 6%.

The spokeswoman added: “Maritime law sets out a legal requirement that ferries must not operate without a minimum number of crew on board.

“Positive cases on a vessel means that replacement crew must be sourced, which may result in sailings being cancelled if they cannot be found in time.”

‘Immense pressure’

Robbie Drummond, CalMac managing director, said: “The absence of so much of our frontline staff is placing immense pressure on our ability to maintain a normal service.

“We are now focusing as much of our resources as possible on keeping essential deliveries going to our communities.

“There is a possibility that your sailing may be disrupted or cancelled, so please check the status before you start your journey to a port.

“As this situation is constantly developing, cancellations may also take place at very short notice.

“Help to protect passengers and crew by wearing a face covering in port offices and inside ferries, and please do not travel if you have tested positive and are still within the self-isolation period, even if you feel better.”

