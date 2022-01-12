Ferry disruption ‘likely to continue’ as 20% of CalMac staff isolating due to Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fifth of ferry operator CalMac’s workforce is isolating due to Covid, leading to disruption across the network.

Customers are being told to expect delays and cancellations at short notice, as the company tries to deliver a lifeline service – including food deliveries – to island communities.

It is the second time the national ferry operator has issued guidance to the public within a month.

A spokeswoman said the rapid spread of Omicron meant it was unable to operate to full capacity, and admitted the disruption is likely to continue for some time.

She said: “The current rapid spread of Covid continues to affect CalMac with more than 20% of staff now self-isolating.

“This is more than twice as many of the frontline staff who were absent due to the infection on Hogmanay. Also affected are people working in our ports and in customer care.

“The increasing number of crew on vessels and staff in ports either testing positive, self-isolating or waiting for PCR test results has meant that CalMac is unable to operate to full capacity at the current time.

“The essential service timetable introduced on January 3 to cope with Covid-related staff absence focusses on lifeline routes.”

Latest figures show 186 staff are isolating

Latest figures show that 151 crew and 35 port staff are currently unavailable because of Covid.

The Covid absence rate is 20.3% amongst staff and is in addition to a non-coronavirus absence rate of 6%.

The spokeswoman added: “Maritime law sets out a legal requirement that ferries must not operate without a minimum number of crew on board.

“Positive cases on a vessel means that replacement crew must be sourced, which may result in sailings being cancelled if they cannot be found in time.”

‘Immense pressure’

Robbie Drummond, CalMac managing director, said: “The absence of so much of our frontline staff is placing immense pressure on our ability to maintain a normal service.

“We are now focusing as much of our resources as possible on keeping essential deliveries going to our communities.

“There is a possibility that your sailing may be disrupted or cancelled, so please check the status before you start your journey to a port.

“As this situation is constantly developing, cancellations may also take place at very short notice.

“Help to protect passengers and crew by wearing a face covering in port offices and inside ferries, and please do not travel if you have tested positive and are still within the self-isolation period, even if you feel better.”