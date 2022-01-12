Scotland reports 21 new Covid deaths – including two in the north and north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two Covid deaths have been recorded in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows 21 more people who had tested positive have died.

One death has been recorded by both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

There are 7,606 new positive cases in Scotland with a test positivity rate of 19.1%.

This is a decrease of more than 2,700 cases on yesterday’s figure and the second-lowest daily case rate recorded in 2022 so far.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has risen by 58 to 1,537, including 59 people in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

More than 1,000 new positive cases have been recorded in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has reported 690 more cases bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 86,444.

It is currently the health board with the fourth highest number of total cases in Scotland.

There are 356 new cases in Aberdeen City, 276 in Aberdeenshire and 97 in Moray.

NHS Highland has confirmed a further 350 cases bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 42,042.

There are 19 new cases in the Western Isles, 16 in Orkney and 6 in Shetland, with the three health boards currently having the lowest seven day case rates in Scotland.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,145,537 people in Scotland have now received their third dose or booster, including 15,035 in the past 24 hours.

A further 1,067 people have had their first dose bringing the total to 4,394,756 – 93.3% of over 18s.

The number of people to receive their second dose has risen by 3,117 to total 4,054,752.

NHS Orkney and NHS Shetland remain the health boards with the highest percentage of adults to be given the booster.