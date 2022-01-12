Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland reports 21 new Covid deaths – including two in the north and north-east

By Ellie Milne
January 12, 2022, 3:12 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 3:50 pm
A lateral flow test is used to get results of a Covid test.
There are 7,606 new Covid cases across Scotland

Two Covid deaths have been recorded in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows 21 more people who had tested positive have died.

One death has been recorded by both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

There are 7,606 new positive cases in Scotland with a test positivity rate of 19.1%.

This is a decrease of more than 2,700 cases on yesterday’s figure and the second-lowest daily case rate recorded in 2022 so far.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital has risen by 58 to 1,537, including 59 people in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

More than 1,000 new positive cases have been recorded in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

NHS Grampian has reported 690 more cases bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 86,444.

It is currently the health board with the fourth highest number of total cases in Scotland.

There are 356 new cases in Aberdeen City, 276 in Aberdeenshire and 97 in Moray.

NHS Highland has confirmed a further 350 cases bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 42,042.

There are 19 new cases in the Western Isles, 16 in Orkney and 6 in Shetland, with the three health boards currently having the lowest seven day case rates in Scotland.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,145,537 people in Scotland have now received their third dose or booster, including 15,035 in the past 24 hours.

A further 1,067 people have had their first dose bringing the total to 4,394,756 – 93.3% of over 18s.

The number of people to receive their second dose has risen by 3,117 to total 4,054,752.

NHS Orkney and NHS Shetland remain the health boards with the highest percentage of adults to be given the booster.

