France to ease travel restrictions for Britons on Friday

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 9:23 am Updated: January 13, 2022, 12:04 pm
France will lift its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning, tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has announced.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter France if they have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

The requirement to isolate on arrival will be scrapped.

Lifting the tourism ban will mean thousands of people in the UK who have booked ski holidays in France will be able to travel.

This is a major boost for cross-Channel transport operators and winter sports travel firms, particularly as it comes ahead of the vital February half-term period.

‘Great relief’

Brittany Ferries chief executive Christophe Mathieu described the announcement as a “great relief” and expressed hope that “we have seen the last border closure of the Covid crisis”.

He said: “We’ve all suffered enormously over the last two years.

“Healthcare professionals are exhausted and businesses in the travel sector have struggled to survive.

“Thousands of Brittany Ferries passengers have been disrupted and millions of pounds in income has been lost as a consequence of draconian measures like border closures.”

Mr Mathieu went on to urge people to “embrace” coronavirus vaccines to “halt this cycle of pain and frustration”.

