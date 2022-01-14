Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Australia has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time

By Daniel Boal
January 14, 2022, 7:30 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 7:32 am
Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled for a second time.

The decision comes after a row over the tennis number one’s right to remain in the country while being unvaccinated.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked his visa, saying that the judgement to send the tennis player home was based “on health and good order grounds”.

Now facing being deported, the 34-year-old Serbian can still launch another legal challenge to remain in the country and play in the Australian Open.

He initially arrived in Melbourne on January 5, after being granted an exemption through Tennis Australia from the country’s strict Covid vaccination rules because he had been recently infected.

The Australian Border Force later stopped him before cancelling his visa and then moving him to a detention hotel.

Appealing the decision to cancel his visa, five days later, a judge ruled in his favour, seemingly freeing him up to play in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

However, this latest decision to cancel his visa for a second time could put an end to the world number one attempting to win a 10th title at Melbourne Park and 21st grand slam crown.

What has Australia’s immigration minister said?

Mr Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on January 10 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal