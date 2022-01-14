Australia has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled for a second time.

The decision comes after a row over the tennis number one’s right to remain in the country while being unvaccinated.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked his visa, saying that the judgement to send the tennis player home was based “on health and good order grounds”.

Now facing being deported, the 34-year-old Serbian can still launch another legal challenge to remain in the country and play in the Australian Open.

He initially arrived in Melbourne on January 5, after being granted an exemption through Tennis Australia from the country’s strict Covid vaccination rules because he had been recently infected.

The Australian Border Force later stopped him before cancelling his visa and then moving him to a detention hotel.

Appealing the decision to cancel his visa, five days later, a judge ruled in his favour, seemingly freeing him up to play in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

However, this latest decision to cancel his visa for a second time could put an end to the world number one attempting to win a 10th title at Melbourne Park and 21st grand slam crown.

What has Australia’s immigration minister said?

Mr Hawke said: “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on January 10 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”