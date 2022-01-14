Denis Law Legacy Trust recognised in parliament for programme supporting young people in sport across Aberdeen

The Denis Law Legacy Trust has been praised by Scottish Parliament for its Streetsport programme.

Run in partnership with Robert Gordon University, the initiative offers a wide range of free sport and activities to young people around Aberdeen.

Initially running as a part-time programme delivered in a handful of locations, the programme has developed over the years and is now a full-time programme operating across the city every weeknight

It is hoped that youngsters involved with the programme will boost their confidence and mental health.

Put forward by north-east MSP Liam Kerr, he was joined by more than 20 other members to applaud the programme.

The scheme has started the new year with almost 200 participants in its first week back and new session locations are awaiting confirmation.

Extra financial backing in the form of a £10,000 grant from the NHS Grampian endowment fund has allowed the trust to offer even more safe spaces for young people to join in.

‘continue to grow’

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “2021 was another challenging year for so many, charities included, and not least for the young people who attend Streetsport on a weekly basis and have had to deal with so many interruptions due to Covid in what is a pivotal stage of their upbringing.

“We do what we do for them and hope to continue our growth in 2022 and beyond. This recognition is a testament to the work of our staff and volunteers, of which we’re very grateful for. Thanks to Liam Kerr for his support.”