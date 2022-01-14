Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Denis Law Legacy Trust recognised in parliament for programme supporting young people in sport across Aberdeen

By Daniel Boal
January 14, 2022, 3:17 pm
The Denis Law Legacy Trust has been praised by Scottish Parliament for its Streetsport programme.

Run in partnership with Robert Gordon University, the initiative offers a wide range of free sport and activities to young people around Aberdeen.

Initially running as a part-time programme delivered in a handful of locations, the programme has developed over the years and is now a full-time programme operating across the city every weeknight

It is hoped that youngsters involved with the programme will boost their confidence and mental health.

Put forward by north-east MSP Liam Kerr, he was joined by more than 20 other members to applaud the programme.

The scheme has started the new year with almost 200 participants in its first week back and new session locations are awaiting confirmation.

Extra financial backing in the form of a £10,000 grant from the NHS Grampian endowment fund has allowed the trust to offer even more safe spaces for young people to join in.

‘continue to grow’

Mark Williams, chief operating officer of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “2021 was another challenging year for so many, charities included, and not least for the young people who attend Streetsport on a weekly basis and have had to deal with so many interruptions due to Covid in what is a pivotal stage of their upbringing.

“We do what we do for them and hope to continue our growth in 2022 and beyond. This recognition is a testament to the work of our staff and volunteers, of which we’re very grateful for. Thanks to Liam Kerr for his support.”

