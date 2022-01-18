Follow our live blog for all the latest updates from Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update at Holyrood.
LIVE: Restrictions on hospitality to be scrapped from Monday
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Ross County to consider appealing Jordan Tillson red card – says Malky Mackay
-
Aberdeen boss laughs off reports of Cagliari bid for Lewis Ferguson as one of the ‘craziest things’ he has ever seen
-
Regan Charles-Cook at the double as 10-man Ross County produce 3-1 win over Motherwell
-
Player Focus: Italian Job would be folly for Aberdeen’s key man Lewis Ferguson
-
Aberdeen draw 1-1 with Premiership leaders Rangers but left frustrated at referee call
-
Fort William sign former St Johnstone youth player