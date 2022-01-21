New children’s book will ‘undoubtedly’ help keep them safe from sexual abuse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents and children in Orkney are to benefit from an initiative designed to keep youngsters safe from sexual abuse.

Authorities in Orkney have ordered copies of a new children’s book written for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), which will be in schools, libraries and other places available across the island.

Called Pantosaurus and the Power of Pants, the book is part of a campaign called Talk Pants.

The term Pants helps educate children and keep them safe from sexual abuse.

Each letter corresponds with a rule that should alert children to a potentially inappropriate situation.

P – Their private parts are private

A – Always remember your body belongs to you

N – No means no

T – Talk about secrets that upset you

S – Speak up, someone can help

It is the first book by the NSPCC and was possible thanks to a fundraising campaign that raised nearly £46,500.

In the book, children will read about Pantosaurus getting a new pair of pants and Dinodad tells him that they will give him special powers.

Pantosaurus then experiences a problem at school and just as Dinodad told him, his super pants give him the power to speak up.

Research conducted by the NSPCC found that one in 20 children had suffered from sexual abuse.

The Talk Pants campaign aims to give children the knowledge and tools to speak up about their experiences.

Since its launch, 1.5 million parents have spoken with their children about the issue and the Pantosaurus Song has been watched more than 2.5 million times.

The book teaches children how to recognise signs of sexual abuse.

Copies of the book will be distributed through several outlets including schools, via health visitors, libraries, and key agencies such as Women’s Aid Orkney, the Orkney Rape and Sexual Assault Service, Voluntary Action Orkney.

The multi-agency campaign group in Orkney consists of representatives from the council, police, NHS and NSPCC.

Orkney Islands Council head of education Peter Diamond said: “We know how children love a bright and colourful picture book and especially one that brings to life a big cuddly dinosaur.

“This is such an effective way to spark conversations with little ones to help keep them safe.”

DC Andrew Mann, from Kirkwall Police Station and chairman of the local group, added: “We are delighted to be in a position to purchase a resource that will undoubtedly help educate children from a young age on what is right and wrong in terms of their own bodies.

“It’s also vital to give parents and other professionals the tools with which to do this in a manner that is easy for both in terms of communicating and understanding.”