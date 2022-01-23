Life at Balmoral: Exhibition showcasing Queen’s time in Deeside to be held as part of platinum jubilee celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On her Scottish estate she is often seen out on the hills wearing the clothes of a country woman – tweed skirts, practical weather proof jackets and overcoats and her trademark head scarves.

Now the Queen’s private residence north of the border is to display a selection of her dresses worn at Balmoral to mark her platinum jubilee.

The exhibition is just one of the highlights taking place at the Queen’s beloved Deeside retreat to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Other events include a special afternoon tea in the Piper’s Hall at Balmoral, where live coverage of the celebrations across the nation will be live streamed.

Tickets are expected to go fast when they on sale.

Celebrating 70 years on the throne

On February 6, the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee and celebrations are planned throughout the year.

This includes a four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5. Over the weekend there will be public events and community activities.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is another way the occasion will be marked, with communities urged to “plant a tree for the jubilee”.

Already more than 60,000 trees have been planted – including a copper beech tree which the Queen and the Duke of Rothesay planted by the cricket pavilion at Balmoral with youngsters from Crathie Primary School.

Every planting is being recorded on a digital Queen’s Green Canopy map which will be presented to the Queen at the end of the jubilee year.

Balmoral, a 50,000 acre estate relies on tourism and related activities for half of its £3m-a-year running costs.

It is closed during the main summer while the Queen and other members of the Royal Family enjoy their annual seasonal break.