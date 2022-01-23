Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Life at Balmoral: Exhibition showcasing Queen’s time in Deeside to be held as part of platinum jubilee celebrations

By Mike Merritt
January 23, 2022, 1:51 pm
The exhibition will give an insight into the Queen's time at Balmoral, and will include some of her more 'relaxed' outfits
On her Scottish estate she is often seen out on the hills wearing the clothes of a country woman – tweed skirts, practical weather proof jackets and overcoats and her trademark head scarves.

Now the Queen’s private residence north of the border is to display a selection of her dresses worn at Balmoral to mark her platinum jubilee.

The exhibition is just one of the highlights taking place at the Queen’s beloved Deeside retreat to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Balmoral says the exhibition will be one of the highlights as it celebrates Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

The Queen adopts a more casual approach while at Balmoral.
The Queen on her horse at Balmoral
Queen and Duke at Balmoral for the Silver Wedding
The Royal Family at Balmoral where the Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their silver wedding in 1972
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, pictured at Balmoral. This image was released to mark their platinum wedding anniversary.
The Queen inspects the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral when she arrives for her summer break

 

Other events include a special afternoon tea in the Piper’s Hall at Balmoral, where live coverage of the celebrations across the nation will be live streamed.

Tickets are expected to go fast when they on sale.

Celebrating 70 years on the throne

On February 6, the Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee and celebrations are planned throughout the year.

This includes a four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5. Over the weekend there will be public events and community activities.

Queen Elizabeth II and her son Charles, the Duke of Rothesay, planted a tree at Balmoral Cricket Pavilion to mark the start of the official planting season for the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) – just one of the events taking place to mark the jubilee. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

The Queen’s Green Canopy is another way the occasion will be marked, with communities urged to “plant a tree for the jubilee”.

Already more than 60,000 trees have been planted – including a copper beech tree which the Queen and the Duke of Rothesay planted by the cricket pavilion at Balmoral with youngsters from Crathie Primary School.

Every planting is being recorded on a digital Queen’s Green Canopy map which will be presented to the Queen at the end of the jubilee year.

Balmoral, a 50,000 acre estate relies on tourism and related activities for half of its £3m-a-year running costs.

It is closed during the main summer while the Queen and other members of the Royal Family enjoy their annual seasonal break.

